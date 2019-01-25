BOISE — Yuri Blanco's parents were living and working in Idaho Falls when immigration agents started going door-to-door in the tiny towns of eastern Idaho.
Only a doctor's note kept her very pregnant mother from detention and deportation. But the agents promised they were coming back and Blanco's parents were afraid of losing the bright future they had planned for their child.
"The thought of me not having the American Dream terrified them," Blanco said.
The family left Idaho for San Jose and didn't return to Idaho until several years later. In 1986, Republican President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, granting 2.7 million undocumented people a pathway to citizenship.
Blanco told the crowd of business owners and community leaders gathered for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon how as a young girl growing up in Nampa, she dreamed of being a businesswoman with a fancy downtown office. As she struggled to learn English in school — before the widespread implementation of bilingual education programs — she also dreamed of becoming so successful that she could even work for the government. Her family's faith inspired her to honor their sacrifices by realizing her version of the American dream.
Now, she told the Hispanic chamber, as a broker and owner at Re/Max Executives she has the fancy downtown office. She even technically works for the government, too — by managing their real estate purchases.
Blanco's story was just one of several shared during the chamber's State of the Hispanic Community in Idaho address in downtown Boise, all stories of Hispanic entrepreneurs and business owners who found success in Idaho.
Idaho's Hispanic community has increased 23.5 percent since 2010, almost doubling the community's buying power in the same time period. An Idaho Department of Labor analysis found that Hispanics and Latinos in Canyon County — which has the state's largest Hispanic community — had nearly $998 billion in buying power in 2017.
Thus, the overwhelming message was not just pride at the continuing success of Idaho's largest minority group, but that ignoring Idaho's Hispanics was an increasingly unwise business choice.
Margie Gonzalez, the executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, presented on the continued growth of Idaho's Hispanic community. She acknowledged Idaho's Hispanic community was frequently criticized for not spending as much in some areas as their white counterparts, like health care and education. But a vibrant and growing Hispanic population in some areas of rural Idaho is the only thing keeping some small towns alive, Gonzalez said.
"I see the change in attitude of our population," Gonzalez said. "For many years, we've been underrepresented and invisible. But we consider ourselves the future, and we're interested in investing in that future."