Efforts to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco in Idaho to 21 have failed so far, but many activists remain hopeful that the state could still adopt the idea soon.
Last week, Walgreens announced a new national policy to raise the tobacco-purchase age at all of its stores beginning on September 1. The chain has 38 stores in Idaho, four of which are in the Idaho Falls area, and would enforce a higher age restriction than the city and state require.
Heather Kimmel, executive director of the American Lung Association in Idaho, explained that the push for the age restriction came from concerns about high school students' access to tobacco and nicotine. Seniors who could legally purchase cigarettes could easily pass them along to their underage friends. By raising the age to 21, the theory goes, that overlap between the legal purchasers and the most easily-influenced section of teenagers could be eliminated and fewer people would start smoking as teenagers.
"What we've known for a long time is that the longer we can keep people from first using tobacco products, the better their health will be," Kimmel said.
As of the end of April, 12 states have raised the legal tobacco age to 21. Cities in another dozen states have enacted similar limits, but all recent attempts to enact the program in Idaho have failed. Bills to introduce an age restriction were introduced into the Idaho Senate by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, in 2017 and 2018 but neither proposal made it out of committee.
Rexburg had been the first city in Idaho to raise the cigarette-purchasing age to 21 after its city council approved an ordinance in February 2018. Two months later, however, the council overturned the ordinance over concerns of whether the rule was too intrusive onto personal freedoms and how easily it could be enforced by city officers.
In recent years, pushes to limit cigarette smoking have needed to expand to the more popular form of nicotine for young users: e-cigarettes. In the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 41 percent of students in Idaho reported using a vape device, while only 27 percent had ever smoked a cigarette.
Idaho Falls High School Principal Bob Devine has observed that trend. The school only caught students smoking on campus every few months but were more frequently confronted with smaller, more easily hidden vaping devices.
"It's a bigger problem than smoking, and it's growing. I think the kids don't understand the danger in inhaling those fumes," Devine said.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is involved in preventing teen smoking and counseling those who want to quit smoking. The agency hosts regular tobacco cessation courses for teenage and adult smokers. The courses are organized by program Director Timalee Geisler and are often led by local volunteers. The classes are available not just for cigarette smokers but for the rising number of teenagers using e-cigarettes and vapes, which Geisler said required a slightly different approach from counselors.
"The steps are similar, the language is just different. Most youths don't associate themselves with vaping or smoking, they use the product name," she said.
Kimmel singled out Juul as having been particularly successful in marketing itself as different from cigarettes or any other nicotine product. One Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes but many students that Kimmel talked to were unaware that vaping relied on nicotine at all.
Geisler said the easiest way to get involved with a class to quit smoking through Eastern Idaho Public Health was to directly contact one of the volunteers teaching them. A full contact list is available through the EIPH website.