Various vaping nicotine e-liquids or "juice" are shown in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. An explosion of underage vaping, alarmed public health officials and lawmakers. In 2018, 1 in 5 U.S. high school students reported vaping in the previous month, according to a government survey. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)