Ashton will begin its second round of community review sessions on Sunday night.
Ashton will be the first Idaho city to go through two review processes from the Idaho Rural Partnership. The city's first one had been conducted in 2005 and led to the creation of the city website and the restoration of historic buildings. The new conversation will focus on a different set of priorities, including infrastructure and education.
The Idaho Rural Partnership holds these reviews in towns with less than 10,000 residents to help them organize grant funding for projects and get residents involved in their city's priorities.
Seven listening sessions will be held throughout the city between Sunday and Tuesday, allowing a variety of residents to voice their opinions on the current state of Ashton. Among the stakeholder groups singled out to lead the discussions are Hispanic residents, high school students, local business owners and law enforcement.
Other town residents can attend a meeting at the Henry's Fork Foundation at 6:30 p.m. Monday night to discuss the issues. The review process also includes a survey of every household in the 83420 zip code that can be completed online or returned by mail to the Idaho Rural Partnership.
Rachel Hatton, one of the local leaders of the review sessions, said she and other residents are excited to have their voices heard in these meetings.
"I wanted to be a part of this because it's my home and I care about it so much," Hatton said.
The preliminary results of the community group sessions will be presented to the residents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Fremont High School.
Anyone interested in participating in one of the listening sessions is asked to contact Hatton at 208-652-0144 or rachel@islug.org.