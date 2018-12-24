ASHTON — More community support is needed for the upcoming annual American Dog Derby, said dog derby officials during the Ashton City Council meeting on Wednesday.
The dog derby has been held off-and-on since 1917 and nearly every year since 1992.
“I have been approached by a few of the citizens. They figured the 100th to be the last one. They say, ‘It’s ran its course.’ We’ve been doing this since 1992,” said derby official John Scafe. “It’s a historical event for Ashton. We’ve had our struggles with the weather. The biggest challenge is the volunteers.”
Scafe is concerned that there doesn’t seem to be as much interest in continuing the races.
“I keep wondering, ‘Is the community really willing to support the dog derby? Do we have the community’s and businesses’ support?’ In some ways, I feel we don’t have it. It’s just four or five of us (volunteers). Should we say, ‘OK, we’re going to have it for the mushers up in Bear Gulch?’” he said.
Traditionally, races are held down Ashton’s Main Street and throughout the region. Last year, a lack of snow in town caused officials to move the race to Bear Gulch where there was an abundance of snow.
“I’m just going to let you guys know what I’ve been asked, what my answers are. We’re planning on (continuing) just like we always do,” he said.
Next year’s race is scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16. Scafe says that mushers enjoy racing in Ashton and look forward to it. Some have already contacted Scafe to see if plans have been made for the event.
“The mushers really love it here. It’s like a family reunion, and they look forward to it. We have a lot of good times with the mushers,” he said.
In the past, there has been issues with the races going down the center of town.
“The downtown stuff is sometimes a struggle. I hear gripes from some businesses, and then I hear support from some businesses. It’s kind of a juggling act,” he said. “We need to look at this seriously. Do we still want to have it in town? Do we not even want to have it? Do we need to just move it up (to Bear Gulch) for the mushers?”
Scafe said he hoped that the races would continue as they traditionally have.
“I’m all for it. I love this town. It’s a historical event, and I think it’s good for the town. I just need input. I’ve been hearing (different) sides from everybody,” he said.
City council members said they appreciated Scafe’s efforts but said that there will always be naysayers.
“I think you’re always going to have both sides. I think you do a great job. I know it’s appreciated by me and my family,” said Councilman Tadd Atchley.
Ashton Mayor Teddy Stronks urged residents to continue to support the races.
“I’d like to see the community get more involved,” he said.
Currently, about four people oversee the annual event, and the organization could use at least 25 people to help out, Scafe said. He noted that volunteers are stretched thin in the community, as there are numerous other events that need help.
“We’re stretched. We get stretched to the max. Sometimes we’ve got to make our choices, but we’re staying the course. We’re still planning on everything working,” he said.
Of course, whether the event is held is entirely up to Mother Nature. Should there be enough snow in town, Scafe said that plan A calls for the races to be held on Main Street. Plan B calls for them to be held outside of Ashton at the Rails to Trails. If there’s not enough snow there, plan C means officials will hold the dog derby at Bear Gulch. If there’s no snow at Bear Gulch, the event will be canceled.
Also attending the city council meeting was dog derby volunteer Rachel Hatten. She noted how the dog derby not only brought in mushers but extra cash as well.
“A lot of people from out of town look forward to coming to Ashton to see the dog derby. It does bring dollars into town. The businesses really benefit,” she said.
Scafe said that when the dog derby doesn’t take place, merchants notice their profits go down.
“When we haven’t had it, I’ve been told it hurts their business,” he said.
While mushers have already contacted dog derby officials, nothing will be confirmed until a week before the races.
“We usually don’t know where until seven days before when we are down to the wire. That’s how we have to plan it. It’s pretty intricate to make the event happen,” Scafe said.
For now, dog derby officials say the show will go on, and they’ll continue to plan for it. They’re also planning to attend the Banff Mountain Film Festival in January at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The festival promotes winter activities.
“We set up a table and promote the dog derby. We get some sponsors from down there. It helps bring people from all over the place to Ashton,” Hutton said.
While there, they also endorse Ashton for year-round activities.
“It’s not just promoting the dog race. We promote Ashton too,” he said. “The most common question we get asked is, ‘Are you going to have enough snow?’”
For information on the upcoming race or to volunteer, call 208-652-0144, 208-360-0988 or 208-681-0266.