This year’s Rendezvous River Sports Karen Oatey Pole Pedal Paddle race held in Jackson Hole, Wyo., is sending a bit of love to the planned Astoria Hot Springs Park.
The five-segment race, that involves an alpine ski/snowboard leg, a running leg, a cross-country ski leg, a bicycle leg and a boating leg, will finish at the site of Astoria Hot Springs Park with an awards ceremony that will feature a groundbreaking ceremony for the hot springs park.
Pole Pedal Paddle, presented by Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club, which will take place March 23, is in its 44th year and attracts participants from around the region, either as individuals or teams. The race begins at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and will finish at Astoria. The awards ceremony will crown a king and queen and feature food, drink and games.
Astoria Park Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land have been working on the Astoria Hot Springs Park project since 2013 to create a new riverfront park and rebuild the hot spring pools at Astoria east of Alpine, Wyo.
To learn more about the Pole Pedal Paddle race, go to jhskiclub.org/polepedalpaddle.
To learn more about the Astoria Hot Springs Park project, go to astoriahotspringspark.com.