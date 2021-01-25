Astoria Hot Springs northeast of Alpine, Wyo., closed starting this week after Teton County, Wyo., saw an increase in the COVID-19 risk level.
“Our board of directors made this difficult decision following Teton County’s increase of community risk level to purple and taking into account the additional recommendations by the Teton County Public Health Officer,” The Astoria Park Conservancy said in a news release. “This closure comes after careful consideration, with the safety of our staff and visitors at the forefront of our decision making.”
The hot springs was open under a reservations-only system and capping visitors to allow for safe physical distancing. Current reservations will be refunded. Those with season passes or punch cards with expiration dates will be extended, the park said.
The recently rebuilt hot springs park held its grand opening in September and closed in November because of the pandemic. It reopened in December with three, two-hour-and-15-minute sessions and limited numbers to 35 people each session.
For questions on the closure, call 307-201-5925. Updates on reopening can be found on its website at astoriapark.org.