Astoria Hot Springs recently announced the completion of the first phase of construction of its pools and park. Reopening to the public, however, is being conducted in stages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paige Byron Curry, Astoria Park Conservancy’s executive director, said a grand opening of the park is still in the future because of the pandemic.
The new construction includes mineral hot springs, picnic areas and gathering spaces, facilities for private event rental, and a grab-and-go snack shack.
Curry said the grand opening will welcome everyone in the greater region, but because of the pandemic "we don't know when this will be, unfortunately."
"We are excited to welcome residents to our state-of-the-art hot springs ...” she said. “We look forward to open fully as soon as possible.”
The “affordable public community park” sits a few miles east of Alpine, Wyo., along the Snake River. Once a recreational mainstay for locals and people traveling through Alpine, Wyo., and Jackson Hole, Wyo., Astoria Hot Springs disappeared in 1999. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Astoria Park Conservancy gathered funds and oversaw the construction of the project that saw the first phase completed at the end of August.
The project to rebuild the park began with fundraising in 2012. Future phases of park development will focus on the adjacent 98-acre park, with continued community outreach to design park elements such as a kiosk and event lawn, trail system, and natural playground, Curry said.
"Astoria Hot Springs will be a gathering place for the community for generations to come and we’re proud to have worked with the Astoria Park Conservancy to make this park a reality," said Chris Lea, local Jackson, Wyo., resident and National Board Member for The Trust for Public Land in a news release. "Rarely does a community have the chance to resurrect a treasured asset, and Astoria Hot Springs will be one of those rare instances, thanks to the hard work of The Trust for Public Land, Astoria Park Conservancy and donors throughout the Jackson community."
Currently, the park is allowing only residents to visit from four adjacent counties — Teton County, Idaho; Teton County, Wyo.; Sublette County, Wyo.; and Lincoln County, Wyo. Visitors must show a valid local ID or current paystub. Visits are by reservation only.