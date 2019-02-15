The proposed Astoria Hot Springs Park is another step closer to reality after completing its $6 million fundraising campaign.
Once a recreational mainstay for locals and people traveling through Alpine, Wyo., and Jackson, Wyo., Astoria Hot Springs went out of business in 1999. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Astoria Park Conservancy announced this week that with the donated funds it is ready to begin phase 1 of its project to rebuild the area into a new community park.
“We are in the midst of applying for building permits and all those necessary approvals from the county planning department that we need to start construction,” said Paige Byron Curry, executive director of Astoria Park Conservancy. “We are also planning for our groundbreaking celebration which we have scheduled for late March. Our hope is that we can begin construction as soon as the snow melts down at the new park.”
The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for March 23 at the conclusion of the Karen Oatey Pole Pedal Paddle race that will finish at the site of Astoria park.
Byron Curry said phase 1 of the park includes hot soaking pools, a leisure pool, a children’s pool, lawns, picnic space and hammock setups.
She said construction is expected to last about a year and the hot springs should open sometime in the spring of 2020.
“The Trust for Public Land has been inspired by the support for Astoria from the Jackson community. We are grateful for the broad range of gifts received from the hundreds of grassroots donations to the leadership support of Snake River Sporting Club. It’s inspiring that so many residents believe in the vision for this park,” said Chris Deming, senior project manager for The Trust for Public Land.
Future plans call for an adjacent 98-acre park with walking trails, multi-use pathways, playground areas and additional events and visitor facilities. The park will not have camping facilities. There are a handful of nearby Forest Service campgrounds.
“I’m anticipating that we will have ongoing fundraising needs as we look to build up the rest of the park for trails and other elements that the community prioritized during our design process,” Byron Curry said.
To see plans and updates on construction of Astoria Hot Springs, go to astoriahotspringspark.com.
“Astoria will offer residents an affordable and welcoming close-to-home park, and we are excited to continue the legacy of the campaign well into the future, ensuring the community’s vision for Astoria is fully realized,” Byron Curry said.