Astoria Hot Springs, closed since mid-November because of the pandemic, announced that it will reopen today under a reservations-only system.
The new resort, a few miles northeast of Alpine, Wyo., along the Snake River, held its grand opening in September and closed about a month later as COVID-19 health restrictions were tightened.
The park was restored during 2020 after its pools were torn down more than 20 years ago. A community fundraising campaign led by the Astoria Park Conservancy and Trust for Public Land brought back new modernized pools and park with future plans for more amenities.
The hot springs park will open each day with three, two-hour-and-15-minute sessions. It will be open to all visitors but give preference to locals with lower prices. Capacity will be limited to 35 people during each session.
“We appreciate the community's patience since our closure in mid-November,” the park said in a news release. “Over the last five weeks, the organization worked closely with the local health department, medical advisors, and the board of directors to refine cleaning and safety protocols in an effort to mitigate risk of spread at the facility.”
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the hot springs will not permit group events, such as birthday parties. Visitors will be asked to fill out a symptom check before entering.
“Please come 'ready to swim' to avoid indoor gathering in changing rooms,” the park said. “Visitors will be required to wear masks anytime they are not in pools.”
Reservations can be made online at astoriahotspringspark.org or by calling 307-201-5925.