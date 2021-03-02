After seeing COVID-19 cases decrease in the region, Astoria Hot Springs is giving it another try and reopening the resort to reservations only starting this Friday (March 5).
“After taking some time to allow local cases to decrease and refine our safety protocols and processes, we are overjoyed to announce that reservations to visit the hot springs are now live," the Astoria Park Conservancy said in a news release. “We invite you to reserve your soak and find the refuge and connections we know this space inspires.”
The hot springs is capping its total visitors at any given time to 50 and limiting the capacities of individual pools. Masks are required to be worn in all areas outside of pools. Private events, such as birthday parties, are not permitted at this time.
The recently rebuilt hot springs park held its grand opening in September and closed in November because of the pandemic. It reopened in December with three, two-hour-and-15-minute sessions and limited numbers to 35 people each session, but shut down again in January after COVID-19 cases began rising again.
To learn more about Astoria Hot Springs or to see about reservations, go to astoriahotspringspark.org or call 307-201-5925.