For two nights this week, the Ammon City Hall offered a North Pole experience for a handful of local families in need.
Brody Johnson, 6, was interested in many things other than meeting Santa Claus when he visited Tuesday night. While his sisters, eight-year-old Hallie and four-year-old Dallas, sat in front of the Clauses and played with wrapped Christmas boxes, Brody spent time chasing the bubbles blown by his speech therapist Sheri Elkington or pulling on the Idaho flag in the corner of the city council chamber.
The family's meeting was part of Silent Santa, a special event held by Connections Therapy Centers in partnership with East Idaho Credit Union and the City of Ammon. Two nights dedicated to giving children with autism or sensory sensitivities a way to meet and interact with Santa Claus on their own terms.
"His sisters sure do know and care. It's so great that we can have the whole family here, even if he doesn't really grasp it," mother Kayla Johnson said.
Johnson doesn't know for sure that her son Brody is autistic. He and Hallie were both born prematurely and the family has gone through a litany of genetic tests to determine the source of his issues. He has strong negative reactions to loud noises and busy crowds, which kept the Johnsons from bringing him to see Santa at a mall or store for the last few years.
Johnson drives from Shelley to the Connections Therapy location in Ammon three times a week to bring Brody to classes. Connections had been successful at helping Hallie open up and become more vocal, and Brody's sessions had started to produce similar results.
"The more the community can connect with a child with a condition like Brody's and have normal children involved with him, that would be great," Johnson said.
The idea to hold Silent Santa for those families came from Chad Ostergar of East Idaho Credit Union. He had heard of versions of the event held in small towns throughout the country including Lehi and Eagle Mountain in Utah. Ostergar was friends with Elkington, who has been a speech-language pathologist at Connections Therapy for a decade, and pitched her the idea last year.
The event's time slots were completely filled both years that Silent Santa has been offered. The popularity of the event didn't surprise Elkington, who saw the value of offering an alternative way for kids to celebrate holiday traditions once she heard the idea.
"I think every parent wants to take their kid out for fun holiday things. But for kids with sensory impairments, many places are too loud or too bright. They can’t wait in line or handle their noise," Elkington said.
Connections set out 15-minute chunks for the families to spend time with Santa between 4 and 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Some of the children who visited this year remembered coming to see Santa last winter and were looking forward to the second chance. For Brody and others with different priorities, Elkington uses a sensory path of colorful foam tiles to bring the kids closer to Santa for pictures by giving them other items to engage with.
The coronavirus has added more restrictions on the Silent Santa visits but also increased interest from families looking for a safe event. Kids pose around Santa and Mrs. Claus during their visit instead of sitting on his lap. The common tables and locations are sanitized in between visits, and all the staff and parents wear face masks while in the room.
"A lot of these kids are already pretty comfortable with social distancing, so I don't think it has changed much for them," Elkington said.
Next spring Johnson expects to start enrolling Brody in first grade in Shelley School District, his first time attending public school. She said this year the family took the extra seasonal set of putting a Christmas tree in their home for the first time — a small risk given Brody's impulsive tendencies.
"We sometimes catch him pulling bows and ornaments off the tree, but this has been the first time in three years that we can have a tree," Johnson said.
Elkington and Connections Therapy spokeswoman Cala Alexander said there had been conversations about expanding the Silent Santa event next year to give more kids an opportunity for the specialized visit.