Brian “Chip” Scott, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, resigned Tuesday due to a family situation.
In a letter to the Auditorium District Board of Directors, Scott wrote that he and his wife are moving out of state to be closer to their 27-year-old son, who is ill and could completely lose his sight, an Auditorium District news release said.
“I am sharing these personal details with all of you in an effort to curtail any and all speculation, criticism and rumor so that my leaving has as little negative effect on IFAD and the event center project as possible,” Scott wrote in the letter. “I do regret this situation as it has been my distinct pleasure to have served with each of you.”
Scott has been executive director of the board since February. In that time the Auditorium District board, the group tasked with raising funds for the planned Idaho Falls Event Center, commissioned a feasibility study on the event center, which concluded that the project would be feasible.
Scott told the Post Register that the district has raised $11 million of the revised $62 million estimated cost of the project. The district’s main source of funding comes from the collection of a 5 percent hotel “bed” tax.
Most recently, construction began on Event Center Drive, a five-lane road that will provide access to the proposed event center, which is slated to be built on a 22-acre lot at Snake River Landing.
The Auditorium District board has formed a search committee for a new executive director. In the meantime, an interim director should be selected within the next few days.