The Mountain America Center is nearing completion as the last piece of structural support was raised onto the building.
Building donors came out to the center’s construction site at the Snake River Landing on Friday to sign the symbolic support beam that was placed onto the facility later in the afternoon.
“The Idaho Falls Auditorium District can only take this building so far and we needed additional help and you stepped up,” Auditorium District Executive Director Rob Spear said to donors in attendance. “How fitting is it today to have the last piece of structural support go in this facility with your names on it to honor your support.”
Spear thanked all the donors for their support with the facility’s construction and funding. The 48,000-square-foot venue is expected to be completed by October and has been a project in the making for over a decade. It will hold up to 5,500 spectators for concerts, high school sports tournaments, business conferences and a new Idaho Falls junior hockey team.
The facility was not quite ready for donors to tour, but Spear said he’d like donors to contact him and set up tours.
Liza Leonard, Ball Ventures’ director of public affairs, said the Mountain America Center will greatly help the growth of the Idaho Falls business community. Ball Ventures is a commercial real estate investment and development company headquartered in Idaho Falls that hasdeveloped the Snake River Landing area. The company also donated the 22-acre site to give the venue its location.
“We donated this prominent site because it's our firm belief that a center like this represents jobs, opportunities for residents and growth,” Leonard said. “We think (the center) will be an asset to the community and will promote additional economic development and increase quality of life in the region.”
Leonard said more projects are planned to be constructed at Snake River Landing, including retail properties, a coffee shop, amedical and surgery center and a credit union.