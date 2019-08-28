The Idaho Falls Auditorium District asked local businesses Tuesday for donations to begin construction on the event center.
Last month the Auditorium District officials sold the naming rights for the center to Mountain America Credit Union for $4.5 million. The money covered nearly half of the $10 million required before construction can begin on what will be named the Mountain America Center.
Rob Spear, the Auditorium District’s executive director, is hoping to raise the remaining $5.5 million by offering businesses the rights to name the center’s arena, convention rooms, main lobby, entrances, the main plaza, locker rooms and parking lots.
The Auditorium District held a question-and-answer presentation with local business leaders Tuesday, attracting included around 20 local business leaders to the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Spear is asking them to spread the word and raise local interest in donating to the project.
Spear showed concept photos of the event center, which is expected to seat up to 5,500 people.
The Auditorium District has raised $12 million through the transient room tax that went into effect when the Auditorium District was formed in 2011. Spear intends to raise the remaining $40 million by selling certificates of participation, a share of the event center’s lease revenue.
“People always say, ‘When are you going to break ground?’ It’s simple. We’ll break ground when we secure another $5.5 million,” Spear said.
Spear hopes to raise more, however, to cover unexpected costs. An attendee asked about the growing cost of construction workers. Spear noted Idaho National Laboratory also is hiring construction workers to work on its infrastructure.
“That’s great news for this community, but it also scares our contractor to death because all of the workforce is going to be sucked up,” Spear said.
“We’re almost there,” Spear said. “Let’s come together to get this done.”