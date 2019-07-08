Idaho Falls Auditorium District officials say they're on track to begin building the long-awaited event center at the current estimated cost.
Estimates for 30 percent of the design and development of the center were given to the auditorium district board June 21. Executive Director Rob Spear said the estimates make it likely the district will be able to keep the cost of construction at the $62 million goal set by last year's estimates or at least fall within the $2 million contingency budget for the district.
"This is the phase that has the highest impact on the cost and design estimates. We want to be efficient and effective at the same time," said Spear.
The design and development estimates are based off details from the consultants on every phase of the construction process. Discussions between the board and consultants this year have changed many details of the plan, from the number of windows in the event center to the lighting plans in the parking lot.
Work on the areas surrounding the event center site has progressed this year. The district and Snake River Landing finished paving Event Center Road in June. The district had hoped to finish paving Pioneer Road by the end of July, but Spear expected the district to miss that deadline in order to allow easier access to the main building site for construction vehicles.
Funding for the event center is also on track to cover the construction cost. The district earned $835,000 from the 5 percent transient room tax, which captures a percentage of the earnings of hotel rooms and AirBNBs in the city, between December and May.
That revenue is 4 percent ahead of last year's earnings from the bed tax and is on pace to deliver $2.4 million in revenue by the end of the year as more tourists visit the city during the summer.
The district has $11.7 million in assets as of May, including more than $10 million in its accounts.
Auditorium district spokesman Chad Hammond said the district plans to make an announcement July 16 that would have "significant impact" on the value and assets of the district.
Ten million dollars of the project's cost is expected to come from private fundraising, with the naming rights for the event center and the areas within it being the largest part of that. Once those private funding goals have been met, Spear expected the district would be able to move ahead quickly with construction.
The next stage of the construction would be installing utilities for the event center and beginning to lay the pad for the building. The plan for the building pad is not finalized; the auditorium board is discussing whether to use the lava rock located under the center as part of the base to help drive down construction costs.