CASTLEFORD — A Buhl man is accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat after the man tried to pass him while driving.
Refugio Israel Palacios, 41, was arraigned Thursday on one count of aggravated battery.
The victim was driving west on 3700 North near Castleford, which is west of Twin Falls, on the evening of Sept. 17 when he tried to pass Palacios, who was driving slowly in front of him, according to court documents.
After the victim passed Palacios, Palacios passed the victim and slowed down again, police said; when the victim passed Palacios a second time, Palacios motioned for him to pull over to the side of the road.
Palacios got out of his car and started yelling at the victim, punched him in the face, and grabbed him around the neck, according to court documents. He then got a baseball bat out of his car and began hitting the victim with it, breaking his hand and arm and hitting him “slightly” on the head, the victim told police.
The victim grabbed a tire iron to try to defend himself, according to court documents. He threw the tire iron at Palacios and hit him in the chest, the victim said.
Other people from the two cars were eventually able to break up the fight, according to police.
Palacios was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. He has been jailed on a $50,000 bond.
This article first published in the Twin Falls Times-News.