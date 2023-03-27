BLACKFOOT — Authorities have released the name of the teenager who was one of two females killed in Sunday's two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.
Naomi Hernandez, 18, of Meridian, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when the 2009 Toyota RAV4 compact SUV she was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2001 Lincoln Navigator SUV around 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
A 38-year-old woman from Rexburg was a passenger in the Lincoln and also died at the scene but her name is not yet being released because authorities are still trying to track down her next of kin, the Bingham County Coroner's Office reported.
The drivers of both vehicles were injured in the collision, which occurred when the Lincoln was heading northbound on Interstate 15, crossed through the median and struck the southbound Toyota, Idaho State Police said.
State police said they're still trying to determine why the northbound driver of the Lincoln, a 41-year-old man from Chester, crossed over into the southbound traffic. The Toyota was driven by a 19-year-old female from Caldwell.
The names and conditions of both injured individuals have not been released. They were the only other occupants of their respective vehicles. Authorities said both suffered serious injuries in the crash.
One of the injured individuals was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, while the other was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot before being airlifted via emergency helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, state police said.
The occupants of the Lincoln were not wearing seat belts while the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The crash shut down Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot for three hours.
"This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the families of these young women in your thoughts and prayers," the Bingham County Coroner's Office stated.
