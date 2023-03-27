Blackfoot fatal

The scene of Sunday's double-fatal wreck on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot.

 Kyle Riley / for the Idaho State Journal

BLACKFOOT — Authorities have released the name of the teenager who was one of two females killed in Sunday's two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

Naomi Hernandez, 18, of Meridian, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when the 2009 Toyota RAV4 compact SUV she was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2001 Lincoln Navigator SUV around 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.


