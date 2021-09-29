Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An autopsy on Mark O’Neill, 67, who was found on the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park last week, determined that O’Neill died of hypothermia.
O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, along with his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry canoe trip to Shoshone Lake. O’Neill’s body was found Sept. 20.
Search and rescue crews continue to look for Crumbo using sonar equipment on the lake. Park crews are also continuing to search by foot and boat with help from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter and dog teams from Western Montana Search Dogs, Yellowstone Park said in a news release.
On Sept. 19, park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, along with a canoe, paddle, personal floatation device and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake.
“Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal,” the park said. “This incident remains under investigation. We cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation."
Shoshone Lake, Yellowstone’s second-largest lake, is located at the head of the Lewis River southwest of West Thumb. At 8,050 acres, its average year-round temperature is about 48 F. Survival time is estimated to be about 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature, the park said.
“If you have information that could help investigators piece together a timeline of events, or if you were in the Shoshone Lake area between Sept. 12-19, please contact us, if you have not already, at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.gov,” the park said.