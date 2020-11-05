At a time when interest in playing in the winter backcountry is increasing, avalanche workshops and classes are moving online.
The annual Avalanche Awareness Night in Idaho Falls scheduled for Dec. 7 and put together by Lani and Wray Landon has been canceled — another casualty of the pandemic.
“Dealing with over 250 people indoors in these challenging times seems unsafe,” Lani Landon said via email. “I don’t want people to think we have quit on them, as we are, as always, just looking out for their safety.”
Scheduled for the program was Sarah Carpenter of the American Avalanche Institute headquartered in Jackson, Wyo., which offers safety courses for people who play in the snow, as well as training for professionals and guides who want to teach avalanche safety.
Carpenter said her avalanche night presentations have gone online this season.
“We are giving a variety of presentations this fall at Virtual Snow and Avalanche Workshops,” she said. “We are also going to be talking at the virtual avalanche awareness night in Jackson (via Zoom) in December.”
Carpenter said the institute is doing a weekly Instagram live series for “folks who are new or newer to touring, every Thursday at 4 pm. It’s a great way for folks to connect with us.” For the weekly classes, go to their Instagram channel: @avyinstitute or to americanavalancheinstitute.com and check out their blog.
The institute also has been busy preparing other online refresher courses it plans to have available soon.
Regular avalanche courses have hybridized with classroom curriculum online with “a self-paced learning management system,” she said. “We are still doing fieldwork in smaller groups.” Most of the fieldwork is done on slopes near Teton Pass.
“This season looks like it will be busy, so we’re working hard to provide as much education as possible,” she said.
Information on the high-level, small-class courses can be found on the institute’s website at avalanchecourse.com. Courses cost about $500 or more and there is currently a waiting list on most.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Foundation and Teton County Search and Rescue will be holding its annual Avalanche Awareness Night online starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. via Zoom.
Carpenter will be the keynote speaker discussing "Building Expertise in the Backcountry." To register and receive a live stream link, visit jhavalanchefoundation.org/avy-night.
The program also will include presentations on what the current snowpack is looking like, how to ski responsibly at Teton Pass, where to find good information and a message from search and rescue. Raffles and auctions are also featured.
Action Motor Sports in Idaho Falls plans an avalanche class starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 14. A breakfast is planned for 8:30 a.m. and prize drawing after the 1-hour class. The class is geared to keeping snowmobilers safe who play in the backcountry. Contact Action Motor Sports at 208-522-3050.