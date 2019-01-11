A Wisconsin man was killed in an avalanche Wednesday while snowmobiling near Togwotee Pass in Wyoming.
The slide occurred about 3 p.m. on the east-northeast side of Mount Leidy at about 9,500 feet.
“The rider was at the base of a steep slope when the avalanche released and buried him beneath 6 feet of avalanche debris,” according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center report.
The Teton County Coroner’s office identified the rider as Cody S. Christopherson, 29.
The avalanche center reported the soft slab avalanche was 2 to 3 feet deep and failed on faceted snow.
“This person was buried below the snow surface and did not have an avalanche transceiver,” the report said. “Members of his party searched the debris and located the handlebars of his sled. They the used probes to find him 10 feet uphill of the sled and shovels to excavate him from beneath 6 feet of avalanche debris.”
The avalanche occurred in an area on Togwotee Pass where another snowmobiler was buried and killed April 22, 2018.
The center reports that a “poor snow structure of unstable snow exists on steep slopes” in the region and is expected to persist in the near future. The center lists avalanche hazard at “moderate” and urges backcountry users to evaluate terrain and snowpack carefully when venturing out.