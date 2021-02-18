A snowmobile outing near Alpine, Wyo., turned tragic Wednesday when several people were caught in an avalanche, killing one.
The avalanche claimed the life of Greg Stanczak of Ironwood, Michigan, after he was buried in a slide in the Squaw Creek drainage of the Salt River Range about 4.5 miles east of Alpine off the Greys River Road.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reported that as many as “eight riders may have been involved in the slide.” Star Valley Search and Rescue said some members of the group were able to free themselves and helped dig out Stanczak after about 20 minutes. They performed lifesaving efforts, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Star Valley Search and Rescue, Alpine Fire and EMS, Lincoln County Sheriff deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol units arrived in the area about 3:40 p.m.
The avalanche danger for the Grey’s River area has been rated at “considerable” during the past week at all elevations between 5,500 and 10,500 feet. The elevation of the Squaw Creek drainage slide was 8,270 feet. Several other natural and human-triggered slides have been reported across the region in the last few days, according to avalanche forecasters.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center warns that “backcountry travelers could encounter these dangerous avalanche conditions today, and when traveling in avalanche-prone terrain are likely to trigger large to very large avalanches. Expert snowpack and terrain analysis skills are essential for safe travel in avalanche terrain, and if triggered slides could run long distances.”
This is the second avalanche fatality this winter season in the Salt River Range. On Dec. 18, a snowmobiler from Nevada was caught near the base of a steep slope near Sheep Pass despite deploying an airbag.
Avalanche danger across the western Rockies has been serious during recent storms. Nationwide at least 27 avalanche-related deaths have occurred in the 2020-2021 season. February has been particularly bad with 20 deaths.