In December 2021, two boys died after being buried under snow during an avalanche near the Big Hole Range in Teton County.
Avalanche casualties are a near-annual occurrence in the region that includes eastern Idaho, southwest Montana, and western Wyoming which is known for its abundant opportunities for backcountry skiing and snowmobiling.
In the hopes of minimizing such tragedies, Wray and Lani Landon will be hosting an Avalanche Awareness Night on Dec. 5 to discuss safety practices for winter sports.
The Landons’ son, also named Wray Landon, died in an avalanche in 2010 while skiing in Grand Teton National Park. He was 31 years old at the time.
“I keep going forward in life trying to continue to make something positive happen out of our son, Wray’s, avalanche death,” Lani wrote in an email to the Post Register. “He would want that. If we can save just one life (hopefully more) all of our efforts are worthwhile.”
Among the speakers at the awareness event will be Sarah Carpenter and Lisa Van Sciver from the American Avalanche Institute, and a representative from the Idaho Falls Ski Club.
The event will be held in the auditorium at Taylorview Middle School on Dec. 5 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The Landons have hosted an Avalanche Awareness Night for several years, but saw a decline in attendance after taking a “COVID break” during the pandemic. They’re hoping to see more robust attendance this year.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center there were 14 avalanches in the United States that killed 17 people during the 2021-22 winter season, including the avalanche in Big Holes.
The 2020-21 season was even deadlier, with 29 avalanches killing 37 people, including three avalanches in Idaho with one death each.
“I wish these two had attended our event just 11 days earlier,” Lani wrote, referencing the 2021 incident. “We had a guest speaker who focused on snowmobile safety. Many more people are recreating in the backcountry so we need to get the word out.”
