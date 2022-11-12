Denny Creek avalanche death (copy)

Search and rescue volunteers respond to a report of an avalanche in Denny Creek that killed a snowmobiler on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, near West Yellowstone, Mont.

 Photo courtesy of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

In December 2021, two boys died after being buried under snow during an avalanche near the Big Hole Range in Teton County.

Avalanche casualties are a near-annual occurrence in the region that includes eastern Idaho, southwest Montana, and western Wyoming which is known for its abundant opportunities for backcountry skiing and snowmobiling.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.