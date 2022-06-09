The Bonneville County Assessor’s Office mailed out property assessments Monday and many homeowners may see their new assessments and think the assessor’s office made a mistake.
For most affordable homes in the county, property assessments are up from last year by about 45% to 55%, said Bonneville County Assessor Dustin Barron.
“A lot of people’s assumption is going to be that there was a mistake because the values have increased so significantly and they’re seeing $100,000, $150,000 to $200,000 increases,” Barron said.
The median for home prices in Bonneville County has nearly doubled in the last few years, according to the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service. In January 2019, the median sales price was $200,000 and a house was expected to be on the market for 53 days on average. The service’s most recent data from September 2021 lists the median sales price at $405,000 with the average days on the market at 15 days.
Barron said it’s difficult to pinpoint a singular cause for why property assessments have gone up as much as they have, but he believes the increased population growth of the area and a lack of existing home inventory as well as a scarcity of land on which to build new housing developments have been contributing factors. He said the market is currently an advantage for sellers who likely will sell their home for more than their asking price to a buyer who wants to ensure they find a house in the area.
“There’s just seemingly not enough homes for the people coming into this area,” Barron said.
Higher property assessments are not exclusive in Bonneville County. KTVB reported on June 3 that some properties in Canyon County have gone up by 60% since last year.
Barron said there was also a substantial increase of about 20% in Bonneville County property assessments from 2020 to 2021. One benefit of the current market is there are many sales and it gives the assessor’s office a better indication of the market value of homes that haven’t sold, but Barron said he doesn’t believe the current market is sustainable.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to get back to a point where the values in this area were as low as they were three or four years ago,” Barron said. “I don’t even know if they’ll get back to where they were even a year or two ago.”
Patrick Malone, a Realtor at High Desert Century 21 and the president of the Idaho Association of Realtors, said he had a different number than Barron for property value increases over the last year of 30%, which is still unprecedented. Malone said the county has a different, more “macro-style” type of process for assessing property than a real estate agent typically will have, which he said examines homes on a more individual and recent level.
“Our market has never seen appreciation at this hyper-inflated level,” Malone said. “And so, of course, that just creates all kinds of problems for affordability.”
Affordability will be a major issue for first-time seeking homeowners who have not built the equity of owning a home and wages have not gone up to catch up to the market value of homes.
Property taxes are dependent upon the budget and levy rates of local governments. Malone said in theory, higher assessments would lead to a lower tax value if a local government entity has a budget similar to its previous budget, but that almost never happens in practice as local governments are dealing with higher operational costs.