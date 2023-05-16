Eight eastern Idaho lawmakers gave an average grade of a “B” for the Legislature’s performance this past session at a Legislative Recap organized by the Bonneville County Republican Party Central Committee Thursday at the Shilo Inn’s Snake River Event Center.
“In Bonneville County, we are fortunate to have nine legislators,” said Nick Contos, chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. “… Each of these legislators sought and obtained the Republican nomination, so as a Republican party we appreciate them coming back to talk to us about some of the things that we see in the legislative session.”
The meeting was not a campaign event, nor was it publicly advertised, Contos said. It was held primarily to inform 46 local precinct committee officers about the recent session and allow them to relay that information on to voters.
The lawmakers’ responses were limited to two sentences or 30 to 60 seconds to answer, depending on the question.
Sen. Kevin Cook, of Idaho Falls, who represents District 32, rated the session an A.
“The number one thing that I was excited about was the property tax. We finally have some property tax relief,” Cook said.
Rep. Wendy Horman, of Idaho Falls, from District 32, gave the session a B+ grade. While she was disappointed that more school choice legislation did not pass, she said, “We had a stronger sense of civility. We were able to get some big things done like property tax, and we have work to do on budgets still, and we’ll keep working on that next session.”
District 33 Sen. Dave Lent, of Idaho Falls, and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, of Idaho Falls, and District 35 Sen. Mark Harris, of Soda Springs, and Rep. Kevin Andrus, of Lava Hot Springs, allotted the session a B grade.
“I’m really concerned about our spending. We really spent money, and things won’t always be so great as they are now, but we got a lot of bills done that we’ve been wanting to get done and still some that are hanging on there,” Andrus said.
Rep. Marco Erickson, of Idaho Falls, who represents District 33, said the session deserved a C, and Rep. Josh Wheeler, of Ammon, who represents District 35, determined it earned an A-.
Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, of Idaho Falls, was not present at the review.
The state’s involvement in education was a consistent topic at the forum.
Six of Bonneville County’s legislators voted for the Idaho Launch program, Contos said, and three voted against it. Idaho Launch provides $8,000 grants over two years to qualifying graduating Idaho high school seniors to use at any community college, career technical program or workforce training provider.
Erickson, Harris, Wheeler, Cook, Lent and Mickelsen voted for House Bill 24 which established Idaho Launch.
“Two-thirds of our population do not graduate from college,” said Lent, who was the bill’s floor sponsor in the Senate. “… Education is so important. …Education in whatever form is the surest route to self-reliance, and I believe self-reliance is the key.”
Participants in Idaho Launch also can significantly increase their annual income when compared to those with just a high school education.
“As people go out of the program, they’ve found that their income has increased by $14,000,” Cook said. “That turns this individual or family from a social program taker into a community contributor.”
Ehardt and Andrus voted against the program.
“I had a lot of concerns, including the fact this is really the job of apprenticeships. We were stepping, in my opinion, outside of the bounds of that which education should be doing,” Ehardt said.
Horman voted against the original H.B. 24, but voted for the trailer bill that “fixed some of the problems,” she said.
“I thought it was poorly drafted in that it had no means testing,” she said. “(It is) equally available to rich kids and poor kids. There was no accountability in the basic one, and I was also concerned about the free market principles of H.B. 24.”
In other education legislation, Horman was proud of S.B. 1125 that allows for open enrollment of students in public schools.
“Whenever the parent or guardian of any Idaho pupil determines that it is in the best interest of the pupil to attend a school within another district, or to attend another school within the home district, such pupil, or pupils, may be transferred to and attend the selected school,” the law states.
The law is intended to provide additional school choice options within the current education system.
“When a child is in a school that’s not working for them, this gives them the ability to move somewhere that might work better for them in the public school system,” Horman said.
Lent was pleased with a bill that requires at least one semester of career exploration for middle school children.
“We’re trying to get some efficiency, effectiveness and relevance to those high school years,” he said.
In a similar vein, Wheeler sponsored and saw H.B. 267 passed which formed the Idaho Career Ready Students program.
“It’s going to improve support for career technical education in our 6-12 grade schools, and most important to me, it’s going to prioritize programs in rural communities and programs that find a way to partner with local industry,” Wheeler said.
Ehardt, who is chairwoman of the House Education committee, said she was proud that the State Board of Education will no longer require Diversity, Equity, Inclusion statements when hiring.
Erickson sponsored a bill that passed banning seclusion, isolation and corporal punishment in schools.
In other areas of legislation, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1130, an employee vaccine mandate prohibition bill, which “establishes limitations on the ability of private and public entities to impose a requirement that individuals receive a coronavirus vaccination,” according to the bill’s statement of purpose.
Erickson, Harris, Andrus, Cook, Horman, Lent and Ehardt voted for it.
“It’s kind of an individual thing for me. It comes down to the individual,” Harris said.
Wheeler opposed the bill.
“As a small business owner, I have had to thread a needle for two and a half years with federal government overreach, and to me, Senate Bill 1130 wreaked a lot of similar levels of overreach but from the state this time,” Wheeler said.
The legislators also addressed their decision to pass H.B. 138 which eliminated the March presidential primary, but didn’t set up a May presidential primary, Contos said. The legislators agreed that a special session would be required to fix the bill and allow Idaho voters to participate in the 2024 Presidential primaries.
“H.B. 138 did move the March primary to May,” Harris said. “The trailer bill 1186 fixed the problems that it had, but for some reason the House didn’t see fit to pass that bill. To fix the problem now, I really think that we need to have a special session now to address the issue.”
Ehardt was the sole Bonneville County legislator who opposed H.B. 138.
“I voted no, because I did feel and had heard the concerns of the (Republican) party,” she said.
Andrus highlighted the passage of House Bill 161 that requires “any able-bodied adult without dependents to prove that they are working in order to get food stamps or supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits,” he said. “They’ll get 15,000 people back into the workforce in Idaho.”
The legislators also responded to personalized questions and met with constituents after the forum.
