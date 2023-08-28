About 23,700 students in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 returned to their classrooms this week, meeting their teachers, greeting new and old friends and preparing for a new school year.
“The beginning of the school year is always very exciting for us, because it’s filled with possibility,” said District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange. “This year we’re really focused on student achievement and engaging our community — especially parents.”
Second-grade students lined up outside of Linden Park Elementary School on Monday morning.
“Second-graders, how did you come to school today?” called out teacher Becky Jarvis.
“Ready to learn!” the students yelled back in delight before funneling into their classrooms.
Jarvis started out as a substitute teacher at Linden Park and was quickly recruited to work as a special education paraprofessional. She already had earned a degree and was able to complete the training required to become a teacher. Today she has been teaching for 20 years and is starting her fifth year in second grade.
“I just love seeing where they’re at now, and then where they reach their potential at the end of the year,” Jarvis said. “It’s amazing! It takes a village. … I want every kid to reach their goals — 100% on grade-level. That’s my goal.”
This year, the district is implementing a new reading program in its elementary schools.
“Our students will be writing more, and they will be reading some more interesting texts at young ages about polio, Greece and Rome and things that will really engage them,” LaOrange said. “In our high schools, we are really focused on our graduation rate, helping kids stay engaged in school and finding the path and the interests that are important to them.”
At the start of the school year, teachers will be focused on welcoming students and identifying student needs.
“Our teachers will be working with students to help them feel comfortable and safe at school, and also to determine where they are at in their learning,” LaOrange said. “Then they’re going to be working really hard on designing instruction to meet their needs and help them learn most effectively, because that really is the purpose of school.”
“We’re here to help each child meet their potential.”
The school’s primary responsibility to is to first “keep these kids safe and second, make sure that they’re getting a quality education,” Linden Park Principal Kevin Cowley said.
Depending on the grade level, students in elementary schools receive 150 minutes of reading instruction and 120 minutes of math instruction every day.
Each Friday, District 91 teachers participate in a Professional Learning Communities process, examining intervention data or test scores and preparing plans “to target each student right where they’re at and help them keep growing,” Cowley said.
Every student then receives 30 minutes of personalized interventions in both reading and math to help him or her progress from his or her current level and understanding.
“The really great part about that is they’re looking at what concepts kids might need that they don’t understand or that they understand well, and then what kind of instruction (do students need)?” LaOrange said. “There’s different ways to teach. That’s really what makes a teacher a professional. What kind of instruction will help this second-language learner, or what kind of instruction will help this child who just isn’t understanding this concept the way they need to so we can continue to build on that?”
“… We take our expertise and knowledge of assessment, child development, language and all of the different ways we know to teach and apply it based on the needs that we see our students have.”
Most elementary schools in the district have three classrooms per grade level, although some schools only have two, depending on the neighborhood and facility, said Margaret Wimborne, District 91 director of communications and community engagement.
In total, 18 of District 91’s brick-and-mortar schools plus one online academy resumed operations Monday. Grades 10 through 12 begin classes today.
District 91 has 600 certified staff — teachers, principals and counselors — and 800 to 900 classified staff — teacher’s aides, bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff, crossing guards and others — working hard to serve the students.
“We take all these kids, and we do everything we can to help them grow when they’re with us,” Crowley said.
Many of the kids, teachers, staff and parents are excited to return to their school routines.
“We have a community of learners,” Jarvis said. “We take care of each other. Then when that happens, learning can happen.”
District 93 has 22 schools plus Bonneville Online. It employs more than 1,600 individuals, with almost 600 certified staff, its website stated. All of its eighth and 10th through 12th graders will also resume school today.
In District 93, patrons also can vote Tuesday at their normal polling locations on a $34.5 million bond for a new elementary school and school roof repairs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.