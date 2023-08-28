Welcome back to school
Buy Now

First-graders give high fives to Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange on the first day of school at Linden Park Elementary School.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

About 23,700 students in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 returned to their classrooms this week, meeting their teachers, greeting new and old friends and preparing for a new school year.

“The beginning of the school year is always very exciting for us, because it’s filled with possibility,” said District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange. “This year we’re really focused on student achievement and engaging our community — especially parents.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.