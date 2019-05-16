Backcountry flying legend to share his stories at weekend air expo

SALMON — Dick Williams is a legend among Idaho’s backcountry pilots but he just couldn’t leave well enough alone.
Williams this spring marks two firsts: he co-authored a freshly published book on flying in the U.S. West’s rugged country and Saturday he is due to listen to his F-22 instructor son deliver the keynote address at the Idaho Aviation Expo.
The event brought by the Idaho Aviation Association and Aero Mark begins today and ends Saturday and is expected to draw thousands to the Aero Mark hangar in Idaho Falls. It is to showcases everything from aircraft manufacturers to seminars by flying experts such as Williams.
The Salmon man began piloting aircraft in 1972 and has since logged 18,000 flying hours, including sizable stints in the backcountry along some of Idaho’s most storied streams, including the Middle Fork Salmon and Selway rivers.
Williams said he’s a few close calls ferrying boaters, hunters and — later — smokejumpers and executives — to remote, mountainous sites but that is to be expected when flying in areas where weather conditions and terrain are inherently challenging.
The crucial lessons Williams learned flying for outfitters, the National Interagency Fire Center and a food corporation with an office in Boise, are spelled out in “Mountain, Canyon and Backcountry Flying,” the book he wrote with lead author Amy Hoover and which lately was published by Aviation Suppliers & Academics, Inc. of Newcastle, Wash.
Williams will explore one vital element of such flying at the Expo during one-hour talks entitled “High, hot and bothered.” That refers to a phenomenon called density altitude in which higher elevations and temperatures thin the air, altering an aircraft’s performance.
“The engine is affected by losing horsepower and the wing is affected by not developing as much lift,” Williams said.
Measures aimed at minimizing the impacts of those conditions, including lightening the airplane’s load, and techniques for landing on steep slopes of more than 20 percent grade are among the topics Williams is to take up at 4 p.m. today and again at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Williams has his favorites when it comes to planes he would prefer to fly in the mountains of Idaho. His No. 1 pick is the de Havilland Twin Otter, which Williams described as extremely well built.
“It’s made to go in and out of short fields with heavy loads and it does it well,” said Williams. “For the mountains, that airplane is hard to beat.”
The veteran pilot has owned a Piper Super Cub for 40 years and he considers that plane a member of his family.
Williams said a top safety factor for backcountry pilots is the mechanic who works on their planes. He said the mechanic he relied on most in his early days and to date is Lenny Skunberg, of Lenny’s Automotive at Lemhi County Airport.
“I’ve known him for decades and I’ve flown thousands of hours in airplanes he’s worked on and never had a single serious problem. I think I owe that to Lenny,” said Williams.
He added, “Lenny’s a kind of genius mechanic. He’s almost psychic about what’s going to come loose, he knows what to look for and he knows what gets beat up out there in the backcountry.”
The roughing up is tied to landing in short, unimproved airstrips that are anything but smooth.
For Skunberg’s part, Williams is one of the best backcountry flyers in the business.
Skunberg said a key section of the plane for examination and repair is the engine area, adding, “If you lose that, you’ve got a challenge.”
Ensuring the integrity of landing gear also plays a top role in ensuring safety, he said.
“Some of those airstrips, you’d swear the landing gear was coming off. To this day, I don’t know how they put up with that kind of abuse,” said Skunberg.
Williams said even today he still gets butterflies as he prepares to land on a short runway in a canyon. That experience is legion among backcountry pilots but usually abates as they perform the nearly acrobatic feats required for a safe landing.
Williams credited the “yellow stripe down my back” as contributing to his own solid record. All kidding aside, he said he long ago was given sound advice by a seasoned backcountry flyer.
“He said if you ever get to an airstrip and it doesn’t feel right, if you get butterflies in your stomach and you can’t get rid of them, come home and no questions will be asked,” said Williams.
Williams’ son Patrick, F-22 Raptor instructor, U.S. Air Force major in the Hawaii National Guard, F-22 Raptor instructor and commercial airline pilot, is to speak at 6-ish at the Expo’s banquet Saturday evening, an honor Williams relishes.
Like his father, Patrick first mastered what pilots call seat-of-the-pants flying or highly refined stick-and-rudder skills.
Williams said flying in the wilds of Idaho and other Western states calls for pilots to be strongly attuned to their aircraft.
“You have to get beyond looking at gauges; you need to feel what the airplane is doing,” he said.