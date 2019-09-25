Ball Ventures will be the first and largest tenant of a new office building being built at Snake River Landing.
CEO Cortney Liddiard announced the move during the groundbreaking ceremony for Knolls Office Building on Wednesday morning. The new office building will be a 60,000-square-foot, three-story office building located at 2194 Snake River Parkway.
"This new space will facilitate our growth. It will energize and inspire our employees and our business partners," Liddiard said.
Ball Ventures has overseen the development of Snake River Landing for several years, and Liddiard was the founding manager of SRL Development, the company listed as the owner of Knolls Office Building. Liddiard said the company's office will likely take up more than a third of the space in the building and will hold at least 50 employees next year.
Architecture firm Dixon and Associated applied for the building permit from the city of Idaho Falls on July 9 and the permit was approved on Tuesday. The city permit lists the valuation of the new office building at $6.6 million.
Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Snake River Landing, said the design of the building will include more glass and steel than previous construction projects at Snake River Landing to make the office appear more modern.
"We will keep pushing further south in the development of Snake River Landing, and this will hopefully the first of many things to come in that area," said.
Isom said the company hoped to have the building completed in time for the Fourth of July event in 2020 and to have tenants moved in by this time next year. At least one other company has signed on to be a tenant at Knolls Office Building and will be announced over the next few weeks.