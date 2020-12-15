The Ballroom Event Center is preparing to close its doors less than two years after it began hosting local events. Since 2019, the venue has hosted weddings, business conferences, networking and more. The event center on East 13th Street is booked through April, but will no longer host occasions come May.
“It has been an honor for us at The Ballroom Event Center to host the special occasions and celebrations of so many wonderful people in our community. Our staff has loved providing a beautiful space for families to make some of their most precious memories. After much consideration, we have decided that we will no longer be accepting bookings at The Ballroom Event Center. We appreciate everyone who has allowed us to be a part of their special day,” reads a statement from the company.
The closure is meant to make room for the expansion of The Healing Sanctuary — Primary Care & Integrative Medicine, which is currently connected to the event center. Construction is slated to begin this spring. The ballroom will be built out into offices and patient exam rooms.
Healing Sanctuary’s vice-president Nancy Rydalch said there is some sadness that comes with the closure of the venue.
“I’m super sad about it because this is such a beautiful place to get married in,” Rydalch said.
The Healing Sanctuary has grown by 13% in the last year after merging staff with another clinic in 2019. This growth in staff and patients has led to the need for additional space.
“We’re really kind of bursting at the seams,” Rydalch said.
That need, in addition to the difficult position event centers are in with the coronavirus pandemic, has resulted in the decision to close the event center in order to expand the Healing Sanctuary.
The building is owned by Jeffrey Baker, who also owns the Healing Sanctuary. The building, home to both the Healing Sanctuary and the Ballroom Event Center, was originally a church used by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After hearing the building was slated to be torn down, he decided to buy the building and restore it.
“He just took it head on and restored the whole the building. It was a huge project,” Rydalch said.
The Healing Sanctuary first opened in 2017 as an alternative health clinic that practices both Western and holistic medicine. It is “dedicated to integrating the highest standard of conventional, complementary and alternative medicine, nurturing intrinsic healing in the whole person, body, mind and spirit.” The Healing Sanctuary seeks to treat illness, disease and pain by looking at not only “physical wellness, but mental, emotional, spiritual, and communal wellness” as well, according to its website.