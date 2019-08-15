In a packed house Buffalo Wild Wings, local baseball fans cheered from 2,000 miles away as the Idaho Falls Bandits shortstop, Alex Cortez, fielded a ball hit by Fargo's Brandt Kolpack and threw to first baseman Randon Hostert to close out the top of the second inning against Fargo, N.D. in the American Legion World Series on Thursday.
“It’s nerve-wracking to watch,” said Rebecca Cortez, Alex's mother. “He’s way stoked and they’re all really excited.”
Cortez's nerves calmed when her son's team beat Fargo 7-3 in Thursday's tournament opener.
The Bandits are now 57-6-1 on the season.
Hot on the heels of clinching the American Legion Northwest Regional title the Bandits are in Shelby, N.C., to pursue a national championship. The Bandits will next take on Massachusetts on Saturday. The series’ championship game is scheduled for Tuesday.
“We’re hoping they get the win and go all the way,” Rebecca Cortez said, “but we’re just happy they made it this far, so whatever happens, we’ll be proud.”
To read more about Thursday's game, check out the Post Register's sports section.