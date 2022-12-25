IDAHO FALLS — The 25th Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will be 7 p.m. Jan. 26-28 at The Idaho Falls Colonial Theater, 450 A St. Films take viewers to stand on the highest peaks, ski the steepest slopes and view international adventures. Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol will present this event.
Twenty exhibits representing private organizations and city, state, and national agencies for parks and recreation, public safety, conservation, recreation user groups and university outdoor programs are available to inform the community about local outdoor adventure. The event often sells out, so advance purchase of tickets is recommended.
Proceeds from the event purchase safety equipment, conduct training, purchase and maintain the Becker warming hut yurt at Harriman and offer emergency care to Nordic skiers in eastern Idaho. In addition, the patrol has donated funds to purchase track-setting equipment for Pocatello Mink Creek area, Harriman State Park and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways.
The patrol also donated funds to Bonneville Joint School District 93 to support cross-country ski field trips to Harriman and to teach students to cross-country ski. For their efforts, the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol was named 2022 Outstanding Nordic Patrol over the competition all over the United States.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.