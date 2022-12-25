banff photo

Betti Bohus, Idaho Falls Nordic patroller, digs out the Becker warming yurt at Harriman State Park.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol

IDAHO FALLS — The 25th Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will be 7 p.m. Jan. 26-28 at The Idaho Falls Colonial Theater, 450 A St. Films take viewers to stand on the highest peaks, ski the steepest slopes and view international adventures. Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol will present this event.

Twenty exhibits representing private organizations and city, state, and national agencies for parks and recreation, public safety, conservation, recreation user groups and university outdoor programs are available to inform the community about local outdoor adventure. The event often sells out, so advance purchase of tickets is recommended.


