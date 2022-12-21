thumbnail_Image.jpg

The Bank of Commerce donates to more than 300 nonprofit organizations each year, averaging around $200,000 in donations and sponsorships.

 courtesy of Holly Gyles

Officials, volunteers and local beneficiaries of three nonprofit organizations in Idaho Falls are feeling an extra portion of holiday spirit this week as the Bank of Commerce's annual nonprofit donation program has gifted more than $10,000 to the different organizations in order to help the causes they represent.

The bank has been in southeastern Idaho since 1959 and donates to more than 300 nonprofit organizations each year, averaging around $200,000 in donations and sponsorships.


