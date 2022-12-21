Officials, volunteers and local beneficiaries of three nonprofit organizations in Idaho Falls are feeling an extra portion of holiday spirit this week as the Bank of Commerce's annual nonprofit donation program has gifted more than $10,000 to the different organizations in order to help the causes they represent.
The bank has been in southeastern Idaho since 1959 and donates to more than 300 nonprofit organizations each year, averaging around $200,000 in donations and sponsorships.
Bank employees have been busy during this year's season of giving, delivering checks to the local nonprofit organizations, a bank news release said.
Donations include a $5,000 check to Eastern Idaho Public Health and a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
Public health's mission is to prevent disease, disability, and premature death; to promote healthy lifestyles; and to protect and promote the health and quality of our environment. The center provides clinics, health education, consultative services, referrals for special medical care, environmental health protection, and epidemiological investigation.
The Community Food Baskethelps food insecure families by providing emergency food supplies to those in need throughout the city. Food bank staff currently serve more than 1,200 families monthly, with 42% of its clients under the age of 18, and 72% under the age of 13, food bank officials said.
“We are so grateful for the critical services that so many of the nonprofits in our communities provide,” Mike Morrison, president of the Bank of Commerce said in the release. “We want all of these amazing organizations to feel supported and appreciated.”
