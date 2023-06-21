The Bank of Idaho and the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation are partnering for the sixth time this weekend to raise money for local education.
Swing for the Green, an annual fundraiser for CEI, started in 2017. The Bank of Idaho set out to help students in the Idaho Falls community. The fundraiser includes a dinner Friday night with silent and live auctions, followed by a golf tournament Saturday where prizes are available for the winners.
The dinner auction and golf tournament will be held at the Idaho Falls Country Club.
Facer called Swing for the Green the premier golfing event in the area, saying that the Idaho Falls Country Club is his favorite course in all of eastern Idaho. Decadent food will be served. Signature cocktails will be available. And a bass guitar signed by Paul McCartney will be up for auction.
But the event's extravagance pales in comparison to the impact it has on students at CEI.
"In the end, it's about the students," said Dave Facer, the executive director of the CEI foundation.
Local community members, companies and organizations come out to the event in the name of education. Hawley Troxell, The Hartwell Corporation and Wheeler Electric are a few companies that participate in the event year after year, Facer said.
Since 2017, Swing for the Green has raised $150,000 for the CEI foundation. All of those funds go to helping create scholarships for CEI students.
"We are always trying to raise more money. It's been on the upswing the last few years," said Matt Borud, a Bank of Idaho employee.
For the 2023-2024 school year, CEI has awarded 220 scholarships, Facer said. Much of those funds were raised during previous Swing for the Green events.
"Education has a way of changing families for generations," Facer said. "People want to get from where they are to a better place, and one of the tools is education."
Facer said the Idaho Falls community is among the most generous he has ever seen. He appreciates the support for CEI during this event from the donors.
"There's a lot of generous people in eastern Idaho. It does the heart good to be around them," Facer said. "We want to help them understand what a good thing they're doing."
Facer appreciates the work that the Bank of Idaho does to put on this event.
"Bank of Idaho's heart is in the right place," Facer said.
The Bank of Idaho echoes the same idea as Facer, it's all about the students.
"We love giving back to the community and are proud to be able to help area students through the scholarship money raised at Swing for the Green," said Bank of Idaho CEO Jeff Newgard in a news release. "Investing in our students is an investment in all of our futures, especially given how successful CEI is in preparing students for family-wage jobs right here in Idaho."
The Swing for the Green dinner auction is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and the golf tournament kicks off Friday at 9 a.m. More information about how to register for the event can be found on the Swing for the Green website.
Ways to donate to the CEI foundation can also be found on ceigiving.org.
