As the second round of small business loans becomes available across the country, money remains available for businesses in need through some local lenders.
Bank of Idaho CEO Jeff Newgard said the bank still had loans available from the nearly $100 million it had received during the two rounds of loan funding provided by the Small Business Administration through the CARES Act. The second round of funding became available earlier this week, and Newgard said that locally it's mostly gone to very small companies or nonprofits
"We didn't advertise those round as much because we wanted to be sure those who applied got through the system. We didn't want to overextend ourselves and leave businesses out in the cold," Newgard said.
The Small Business Administration said that more than $1.85 billion had been approved lenders and businesses in Idaho through the Paycheck Protection Program funds released on April 16. That money, provided as an incentive for closed businesses to keep workers on their payroll for at least eight weeks, was split between 13,627 businesses across the state.
David Noack, regional director for Idaho Small Business Development Center, works with hundreds of small businesses in eastern Idaho. The advice he gives to the owners he works with regularly, and the many others who have turned to the center for help with loan applications, was to be proactive.
"If you're even thinking about applying for it, don't hold back. Get to it as quickly as you can so you can get into the queue while there is still funding," Noack said.
The second round of CARES funding, which opened for applications from lenders at the end of April, included $60 billion dedicated to smaller local banks and gave them a window to file applications before national banks were allowed to.
Of that initial round, Newgard said the Bank of Idaho had processed about $100 million of those loans for just under 1,000 local businesses. That is a huge increase over its normal level of lending — according to its most recent earnings release, the bank lent around $34 million between September 2018 and September 2019.
"If you think about four or five years of lending being done in a three week period, it's quite a strain on the organization. We're not built to do that," Newgard said.
Keeping up that pace has meant underwriting 50 loans a day over the last few weeks, with some employees working overnight to get through paperwork.
Paycheck Protection Program loans are meant to help businesses afford their payroll, rent and utilities without laying off staff. The first six months of the loan are deferred, and it can be completely forgiven by the SBA for companies that are able to retain all their employees.
In this round, Newgard said the average loan size has dropped to around $65,000 as hundreds of smaller groups or non-profits begin getting access to the program. There are also more businesses working through Bank of Idaho who aren't already clients, making up nearly half of recent applicants.
The small businesses that Noack works with in the region have seen loans ranging from $14,000 to $90,000 over the past few weeks. While that can be enough motivation for some to keep going and try to make it through until they fully reopen, the new economic situation they return to could force others to stay closed.
"I know some on the verge of going under right now and a few others that probably won't open up again, that it's just not worth it to them. Most people are still optimistic that things can come around, but they know the landscape is going to be different," Noack said.
Gov. Brad Little said that the vast majority of Idaho businesses should be able to reopen during this first phase of Rebound Idaho. As they do, lenders like Bank of Idaho will shift their focus from new loans to working with their current clients on loan forgiveness.