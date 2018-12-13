POCATELLO — Two local men have been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography in separate incidents after women they had relationships with allegedly discovered sexually explicit material involving children on the men’s electronic devices and contacted police.
Michael Douglas Graham, 54, of Pocatello, who was already incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on a drug possession charge, is now facing six felony counts of possessing or accessing child pornography.
In an unrelated incident, Shawn Michael Young, 44, of Chubbuck was arrested on Monday and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing or accessing child pornography.
Graham and Young are each facing decades in prison after police said they found numerous child porn images on electronic devices belonging to the men. Several of the images obtained from Graham’s devices involved sex between humans and animals, police said.
Authorities said Graham was arrested last week after an investigation that lasted more than three months.
A woman who Graham had a romantic relationship with contacted the Pocatello Police Department on Aug. 31 to report discovering what she believed to be pornographic images containing children on Graham’s cellphone, according to police reports.
The woman also alleged that a family friend told her that he observed what he thought were several pornographic images involving children on Graham’s cellphone in 2017.
Based on the information the woman provided to police, detectives with the Pocatello Police Department obtained a search warrant for Graham’s residence and for a camper trailer parked on the edge of Graham’s property that he allegedly used for “his time” away from his family, police said.
The police detectives served the search warrant on Sept. 13 and located a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Graham’s camper trailer. The police detectives also seized several of Graham’s electronic devices, including his phone, laptop computer and several hard drives.
Pocatello police said Graham was taken into custody for questioning on Sept. 13, at which point he admitted to watching pornography, but denied ever accessing or downloading sexually explicit or pornographic content involving children. Graham was subsequently arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine because of the meth found in the camper trailer, police said.
Graham’s electronic devices were sent to the Intermountain Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in Boise for analysis, police said.
The laboratory reported back that the electronic devices belonging to Graham contained a dozen images of child pornography confirmed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and over 500 other photos that were “possibly child porn,” according to Pocatello police.
In addition, the laboratory found 21 images that it described as “bestiality” on Graham’s electronic devices and nearly 1,400 other images it described as “erotic” content, police said.
Based on the laboratory’s report, an arrest warrant for possessing or accessing child pornography was issued for Graham and he was served with the warrant on Dec. 8 while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on the possession of methamphetamine charge.
Chubbuck police said they arrested Young on Monday after an investigation that lasted eight months.
A woman who Young had a previous romantic relationship with contacted the Chubbuck Police Department on April 10 to report discovering what she believed to be pornographic images involving children on Young’s cellphone, according to Chubbuck police.
The woman told police that she discovered the phone in Young’s dresser about two weeks into Young moving back into her Chubbuck residence.
Chubbuck police confiscated Young’s cellphone and later obtained a search warrant to access and download the content from the phone and to search inside a storage unit rented in Young’s name.
In addition to the phone, Chubbuck police detectives located several other electronic devices inside the storage unit and also forwarded the case to the FBI for assistance.
The FBI conducted a forensic analysis of Young’s electronic devices and discovered 275 images of pornography involving children under the age of 12, 63 images of pornography involving children between the ages of 12 and 14, and 29 other images of pornography involving individuals that could be under or over the age of 18, Chubbuck police said.
It was also discovered that Young was allegedly solicited by others wanting pornographic images involving children and it’s possible Young distributed child pornography to those individuals, Chubbuck police said.
During the FBI’s interrogation of Young he allegedly admitted to possessing the pornographic content involving children.
An arrest warrant was issued for Young on Monday and he was taken into custody without incident by Chubbuck police on Tuesday.
Graham, via video conference from the Bannock County Jail, appeared in front of District Judge Eric Hunn on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges against him. Graham’s bond was set at $30,000.
Graham has retained Bannock County Public Defender Dave Martinez as his attorney and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20 before District Judge Richard Garbett.
If convicted of the child pornography charges against him, Graham faces up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
Young appeared in front of Judge Hunn on Tuesday via video conference from Bannock County Jail and pleaded not guilty as well. Young’s bond was set at $25,000.
Young has also retained Public Defender Martinez as his attorney and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19 in front of District Judge Aaron Thompson.
If convicted of the child pornography charges against him, Young faces up to 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.