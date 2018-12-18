POCATELLO — Bannock County’s top law enforcement officials believe the recent death of a jail inmate demonstrates why the state needs to invest more to help people who get arrested as a result of mental illness.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and Prosecutor Stephen Herzog referenced the Friday death of 40-year-old Lance Quick as an example of what can happen when people in need of mental health treatment are instead locked in jail.
During a Monday afternoon press conference at the sheriff’s office, the elected officials urged the state to add more beds in secure mental health facilities.
Nielsen explained state law prohibits jails from being used to hold mentally ill patients, and “yet that is ignored because there is no room for state hospital beds.”
Quick was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8 on misdemeanor driving under the influence, Nielsen said. Nielsen said Quick had a mental illness diagnosis and was off his medication and was acting out during his arrest. Nielsen said Quick was too incoherent to be arraigned in court, and his staff made several calls to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare inquiring about a bed for him in a mental health facility, but to no avail.
Following a subsequent civil hearing hosted at the jail, in which Quick was reportedly found to be incompetent and a danger to himself and others, a bed was located for him in Blackfoot-based State Hospital South. Quick went into cardiac arrest while he waiting to be transported to mental health facility, and medical staff deputies at the jail performed CPR, Nielsen said. Quick was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he died.
Had Quick been in the care of a mental health facility rather than a jail, Nielsen said a psychiatrist would have been available to make the proper diagnosis to “get help to bring him back to normal functioning.”
“This is a special condition that needs to be taken care of by proper authorities, and we aren’t those proper authorities,” Nielsen said. “I’ll hold someone for a crime. I’m good at that, but for a mental condition which causes those crimes, I’m not equipped, I don’t want to be equipped, and there isn’t a jail in the state that wants to take on the state’s problem of mental illness.”
Nielsen said medical staff at the jail attempted to evaluate Quick’s medical needs well in advance of his cardiac arrest. Nielsen said details of those attempts will be addressed in an investigation.
The county has asked detectives from Fremont County and Blackfoot, with the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association, to conduct the investigation.
“Enough is enough. We’ve had a death in the jail,” Nielsen said. “What else is it going to take to get (mentally ill) people taken care of properly.”
Herzog plans to find another prosecutor to review the results of the investigation, also to avoid a conflict of interest. Herzog said he concurs with the sheriff’s assessment of the situation.
“Incidents like this hopefully can move the discussion forward about improving what the state provides to people who are mentally ill,” Herzog said.
Family members of Quick did not wish to comment.