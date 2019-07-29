Liquor sales are up in Idaho Falls, and Hurricanes Nightclub, formerly the Peppertree, is leading the way among the city’s bars.
In the most recent fiscal year (July 2018 to June 2019), Idaho Falls liquor sales in bars increased 5.5 percent, according to an Idaho State Liquor Division report.
Idaho Falls lagged behind the state average in terms of growth. Statewide, bar sales increased 8.2 percent, from $36.8 million last year, to $39.8 million this year.
With nearly $1.7 million sales, Idaho Falls bars sell the most liquor of any Idaho city east of the Treasure Valley. In the previous fiscal year, sales were about $1.6 million.
Idaho Falls ranked fourth in the state in sales, behind Boise, Coeur d’ Alene and Meridian.
Pocatello showed more growth but fell short of Idaho Falls in total sales. Pocatello, ranked fifth in Idaho, had about $1.5 million in sales, an 8.1 percent increase from the previous year.
Twin Falls also showed growth, with $1.23 million in sales, a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year.
Bar sales in Ammon were down 2.1 percent. Ammon bars sold about $218,000 worth of liquor, compared to about $223,000 the previous year.
Chubbuck saw a decrease, as well, from about $106,000 last year to about $96,000 this year, a 9.4 percent decrease.
Boise, unsurprisingly, led the state. With $11.2 million in bar sales, Idaho’s largest city saw a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Fifteen of the state’s top 25 bars were in Boise.
Among Idaho Falls bars, Hurricanes Nightclub had the highest liquor sales, $124,373, and bottles sold, 6,612. The dance club was 43rd in the state in sales.
Ammon’s Firehouse Grill had $113,948 in sales. It was second among Idaho Falls/Ammon bars, combined. The second-highest sales among Ammon bars, $42,903, belonged to Texas Roadhouse.
The Celt was second in sales among Idaho Falls bars, with $102,807 worth of liquor sold. However, the downtown Irish pub was fifth in the number of bottles sold — it spent the most per bottle, at $23.63.
Roadhouse Saloon, Eagles Lodge and The Alibi rounded out the top five in Idaho Falls bar sales. Pockets Inc., sixth in sales, spent the least per bottle, at $15.69.
Among eastern Idaho bars, Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Lava Hot Springs had the most sales. Center Street Clubhouse in Pocatello was second. Hurricanes Nightclub was third. The Royal Wolf in Driggs was fourth. And The Firehouse Grill was fifth.
Sun Valley Resort led the state, with $476,454 worth of sales. The Coeur d’Alene Resort and Conference Center, second in sales, sold the most bottles, with 25,670.
According to a 2018 report on liquor store sales from the Idaho State Liquor Division’s stores, the most recent report available, Idaho Falls’ liquor store sales grew 9 percent — $7.7 million to $8.4 million — from fiscal year 2016/2017 to 2017/2018. Pocatello, on the other hand, decreased by 2 percent — $6.7 million to $6.6 million.
Liquor store sales in Bonneville County increased 8.5 percent — $10.2 million to $11 million — from fiscal year 2016/2017 to 2017/2018. Bannock County increased 1.4 percent — $8.8 million to $8.9 million.