IDAHO FALLS — David Barton will be the keynote speaker at the Bonneville County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day banquet.
Barton, an author who heads the Texas-based group WallBuilders and advocates for the view that the Founding Fathers intended America to be a Christian nation rather than one where church and state are separate, will speak at the dinner April 13.
“This has been a premier event in our community in years past and we expect nothing less this year,” county GOP Chairman Mark Fuller said in a news release. “Mr. Barton is an engaging and knowledgeable speaker with years of study and research on the subject of our nation’s history. All who attend are in for a real treat!”
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who previously represented Idaho Falls in the statehouse for a decade, also is scheduled to speak and to hold a VIP meet-and-greet with Barton starting at 4:30 p.m.
The dinner will be at the Melaleuca headquarters building, and there will also be gun giveaways, a silent auction and raffle prizes. It will start with a social hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the program. Contact Doyle Beck at 208-589-2326 for corporate tickets and Stephanie Gifford at 435-434-1192 for individual ones. General public tickets are $35.