A Basalt man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly entered a woman’s home, choked her with her jacket and bit her.
The victim told law enforcement she and Rigoberto Oliva, 32, had talked earlier in the day at her residence. She said Oliva returned to her house angry later that day.
The victim said she tried to calm Oliva, then attempted to leave. She said Oliva blocked the door. She tried to call police, but found her phone was not working because the SIM card had been removed. The victim had lent Oliva her phone during the first visit.
According to a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim struggled to remember what happened next. She said she remembered being dragged on the floor by her jacket into her bedroom and that she couldn’t breathe.
The victim reported Oliva then held her down and attempted to remove her pants. She said he bit her during the struggle. The victim was able to escape Oliva and left the house.
The report states the victim had multiple visible injuries, including scratches on her neck and red marks near her eyes and ear. The deputy who responded wrote that the victim’s facial injuries appeared to be caused by teeth. The victim said those injuries were not from this incident.
A Blackfoot Police Department officer detained Oliva during a traffic stop. Oliva told law enforcement he had met with the victim to talk and returned later because she left her wallet in his car. He denied choking and biting her.
Oliva was charged with aggravated battery and attempted strangulation, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20 in Bingham County Courthouse.