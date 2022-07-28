The application window for community grants offered by Battelle Energy Alliance, the company that manages and operates Idaho National Laboratory, is open for charitable organizations.
The grants are an annual funding opportunity for local and regional nonprofit organizations that support rural and underserved communities, according to a Thursday news release from INL.
“We are proud to support the region where our employees live, work and play,” John Revier, INL’s interim director of Community and Regional Engagement, said in the release. “The grants elevate organizations providing critical services in a time when many families are hard-pressed to make ends meet.”
Misty Benjamin, INL community Relations and Philanthropic Program manager, said Battelle has allocated just over $170,000 to distribute through the community grants. She said about 40 to 50 organizations receive direct funding from the grants and several others receive aid through United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.
The INL Community Giving program supports agencies that focus on health and human services, environment and sustainability, veteran and civic activities, and culture and the arts, the release said.
“The program enables agencies working on behalf of children and the underprivileged,” Benjamin said in the release. “We are deeply invested in our community, and committed to funding programs that feed the hungry, provide shelter to those in need and help families get back on their feet.”
Applications will be evaluated based on the community impacts and service area. Organizations must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities and applicants must include a copy of the IRS tax-exempt letter and a W-9 form.
There will be other opportunities for annual economic development and K-12 grants from Battelle, Benjamin said.
Further questions about the application process or the community grants can be directed to Benjamin at misty.benjamin@inl.gov.