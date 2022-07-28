INL sign (copy)
More than $170,000 is available for charitable organizations in the eastern Idaho region through Battelle Energy Alliance's community grants.

 File photo

The application window for community grants offered by Battelle Energy Alliance, the company that manages and operates Idaho National Laboratory, is open for charitable organizations.

The grants are an annual funding opportunity for local and regional nonprofit organizations that support rural and underserved communities, according to a Thursday news release from INL.

