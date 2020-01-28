Coming off the heels of Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde's announcement of his plan to retire, a potential successor has announced his campaign for the Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Samuel Hulse, a 21-year veteran of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, held a press conference Tuesday at the La Quinta Inn & Suites to announce his campaign. Hulse has a combined 27 years of experience in law enforcement.
Hulse posted a picture of a campaign sign Monday on an eastern Idaho law enforcement group page on Facebook shortly before Wilde publicly announced he was retiring after his term expires at the end of this year.
While announcing his campaign, Hulse thanked his family and colleagues from his career who taught him over the years.
"I appreciate the knowledge that I gained that has saved my life," Hulse said.
Hulse described the announcement as a bittersweet moment — he was proud to announce his run and sad to know his colleague would be leaving in less than a year.
"I have watched different sheriffs handle this job, and if anyone tells themselves it's easy, they're kidding themselves," Hulse said.
Wilde was present at the press conference, as was Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark.
Hulse is the law enforcement operations captain for the sheriff's office, a role he accepted in 2008. He supported the opening of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center and training for officers to help individuals suffering from mental illness.
Hulse said he intends to keep on the sheriff's office on track with the changing trends and technological advances.
The primary election is scheduled for May 19.