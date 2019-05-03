Each summer, Jackson Hole International and Bozeman Yellowstone International airports confiscate 300 to 400 bear spray canisters — about two a day — from tourists passing through security checkpoints.
While not the biggest challenge airports face, it does cost air travelers about $40 to $60 per canister and represents a disposal issue for the airports.
The Transportation Security Administration bans bear spray from both carry-on and checked bags.
The Jackson airport wants to try to solve the problem with a bear spray rental kiosk in its terminal building. The airport issued a request soliciting proposals from businesses to provide a bear spray rental service. Proposals are due by Thursday.
“This is a way to put those unused, undamaged cans back into the system,” Jackson airport director Jim Elwood recently told the Jackson Hole News and Guide, “and get them to the next person who might need them.”
Bear spray rental services are available in Jackson, Wyo., and Bozeman, Mont., and inside Yellowstone National Park at Canyon Village. But not inside the airport terminals. Bear spray can typically be rented for half the price or less of a purchased canister. Rental services could help boost the use of bear spray by visitors to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Yellowstone bear biologist Kerry Gunther reported in 2015 that only 13 percent of day-hikers carry bear spray.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said bear spray canisters have not been an issue here. “We only get a couple a year,” he said.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Director Brian Sprenger said his approach has been to educate air travelers about renting bear spray or encouraging travelers to give away the canisters before they arrive at the airport.
“We’ll probably watch what’s happening in Jackson,” Sprenger said. “In general, even though 300 is a lot more than what we want, we’ve got roughly 6,000 to 8,000 people going through the airport a day, it’s a pretty small percentage.”
Sprenger said other issues such as firearms and explosives are more of a concern.
“Out West we always have the concern that somebody forgets that they have a firearm in their bag or loose rounds,” he said. “Those are things that we also deal with regularly. Quite honestly those are things that can result in fines.”
Cloutier said the most common issue at the Idaho Falls airport is people bringing large bottles of water, not allowed for air travel.
“People often try to come through with water but normally they drink it or just throw it away right here,” he said.
Sprenger said one unique challenge he sees at his airport is explosive residue on ski equipment setting off security detection devices.
“People go skiing through areas where there is avalanche control and avalanche control is often done with the use of explosives,” he said. “That creates challenges for screening. … Residue, whether it’s on skis or not, is still something we have to pay particular attention to, to determine if it’s not dangerous.”