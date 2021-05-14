In bear talk, it was an emphatic GET LOST LADY!
With emerging spring wildlife in nearby national parks, there’s another annual spring emergence: Videos of people behaving badly by getting too close to wild animals.
Last week, Darcie Addington shared a video she took from the safety of her car of another Yellowstone National Park visitor standing too close to a group of grizzly bears. In the video, a grizzly bear bluff charges a woman taking photos. Addington told NBC Montana that she didn’t know the other woman, but several people warned the woman and others to get back. After the bear darts toward the woman, the woman rushes out of view.
The park warns visitors to stay at least 100 yards (the length of a football field) away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from other large animals such as bison and elk.
Park rangers said they are aware of the video and are investigating.
Besides the potential of serious injury, there can be legal consequences. Raymond Reinke, of Pendleton, Oregon, received 60 days of jail time for harassing a bison in the park in 2018. He was also banned from Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier National Parks for five years.
“Wild animals are unpredictable and dangerous. Every year people are injured when they approach animals too closely. Animals that attack people may need to be relocated or killed,” the park said.
The park recommends bringing binoculars, a spotting scope or a long camera lens to view wildlife from afar.
Last month a West Yellowstone, Mont., backcountry guide was mauled by a grizzly bear and later died outside of the park. The bear was believed to be protecting a nearby carcass.
To see the short, but dramatic video of the bluff charge online, go to youtube.com/watch?v=EIMMiszce2g.