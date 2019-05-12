On May 13, JM Concrete will begin working on the W. Broadway Sidewalk Improvement Project from Memorial Drive to N. Yellowstone Avenue. The anticipated project duration is 45 days. The project includes the replacement of curb, gutter and sidewalks.
Existing planter boxes will be replaced with new above-ground flower planters. Older, root-bound trees will be removed and replaced with healthier trees. The project also calls for decorative pavers and new decorative lighting. A water drip-line irrigation system will be installed as well.
“We are confident that the Broadway sidewalk improvements will result in a more welcoming environment for all who visit downtown,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The project is being funded by three sources. The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency provided a $525,000 grant to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation in the fall of 2018. The corporation matched the grant with $50,000. Idaho Falls Power also is providing funding in addition to replacing the lighting along the Broadway corridor.
Lee Radford, chairman of the Redevelopment Agency, said: “The renovation of the Broadway streetscape completes (the Redevelopment Agency's) effort, by ensuring that all of the entries into downtown act together to strengthen historic downtown Idaho Falls and increase its property values.”
A link to the city's new interactive construction project web page can be found on the city’s homepage at www.idahofallsidaho.gov.