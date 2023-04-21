Paige Anne was thrustback into the national spotlight this week, singing Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” on "American Idol’s" Top 26 at the Aulani Disney resort in Oahu. On Sunday, she will learn with the rest of America whether she earned enough audience votes to advance to the Top 20.
“If I make it into the Top 20, it’s just to really now feel comfortable with myself, maybe show a different side of myself with my song choice or just to prove that I am an artist, not just a singer,” Paige said during a telephone interview Thursday while she was on a pier in Santa Monica. “… I feel like I’m the same 16-year-old girl that lived in Idaho beforehand, just now I’ve been on a TV show.”
This week, she has been busy rehearsing at the studio in California and preparing for the Top 20 show. Sunday and Monday’s performances will air live.
“They’re going to separate it for how the Hawaii shows were for the two days,” Paige said. “Whoever gets called up to sing made it through, and whoever’s left didn’t make it through. It’s pretty scary. I’m nervous thinking about it.”
She is preparing to sing “Say Something” by A Great Big World.
“I was actually learning it when I had COVID during Hollywood Week, and I had such an emotional connection to it because I was broken,” Paige said. “It was, if you got sick, you can’t compete anymore — you’re out of the competition.”
However, the producers allowed her to sing her Showstoppers performance for the judges on Zoom from her hotel room.
“For those six days that I was in my room, I was pretty heartbroken because I thought that my Idol journey was over,” she said. “I was just waiting for somebody to ‘say something.’ I hope that I will be able to portray how my journey was on Idol if I’m able to sing it in the upcoming show.”
Paige originally advanced to Showstoppers Week, where she was informed that she was a first alternate for the Top 26 after a sing-off with Georgian singer Megan Danielle. The episode aired on April 10, but was filmed in December in Los Angeles.
After leaving "American Idol," she returned to normal life in Idaho Falls. In January, Paige said she received a phone call that another contestant had dropped out, and she had another chance to perform. Shortly after receiving that call, she spoke with a producer at ABC about logistics for the show.
“The producer said, ‘So now that you’re in the Top 26 …’ and I just started bawling. It’s crazy to think that my little 6-year-old dreams are coming true right now, and it just feels so right,” Paige said.
She had a week to prepare for the performance which was recorded in February.
“I raided the mall trying to find clothes for Hawaii, because it was the middle of winter,” she said.
All four of her parents were able to attend and cheer her on in Hawaii.
Paige said she approaches each performance differently.
“I am one that is really self-conscious and always in my head and really hard on myself, and so I really just try and breathe and distract myself before I go on stage to go sing,” she said.
But any doubts disappear when it’s time to perform.
“As soon as I get on stage, and I make that connection with the people and the audience, it’s just a changing factor,” she said. “It makes it easy for me to perform. Singing is the easiest part. It’s just walking on to that stage that is hard.”
As a sophomore at Idaho Falls High School, Paige has been balancing singing with her coursework. She currently takesmost of her classes online, but she attends choir and student government when she’s in town.
Last summer, she worked at Tropical Sno, a shaved-ice shack on the Snake River.
“That's why I brought snow cones to my audition, because when I was originally trying out for the show over the Idol Across America Zooms, they thought it was very funny that I called myself a snow cone artist,” she said.
Born and raised in Idaho Falls, Paige is the middle child of five children from two families, she said. She’s been taking vocal lessons from Dean Kaelin and Kimberly Bronson and performing in public since she was 6 years old. She has performed the national anthem at Jazz concerts and other arenas.
Her first extended play album, “The First Paige,” was released on her 16thbirthday.
Paige appreciates her family and friends’ support in real life, and for their help sharing about the competition on social media.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at in the competition without them,” Paige said. “If I’m able to make it into the Top 20, it’s not because of my performance. It’s because of every single person that put in a vote to get me to that spot, and so I owe it to them.”
Paige has relished the chances she’s had to perform on "American Idol."
“I just feel like I have an amazing opportunity to be able to share my talent on an amazing platform, and I’m just really excited to be able to do that and hopefully make it farther,” Paige said.
The next "American Idol" episodes will air on ABC Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Hulu.
