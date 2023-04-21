Paige Anne in Hawaii

Idaho Falls native Paige Anne sings Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" after being mentored by Grammy Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus on Monday's episode of American Idol. 

 Eric McCandless / ABC

Paige Anne was thrust back into the national spotlight this week, singing Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” on "American Idol’s" Top 26 at the Aulani Disney resort in Oahu. On Sunday, she will learn with the rest of America whether she earned enough audience votes to advance to the Top 20.

“If I make it into the Top 20, it’s just to really now feel comfortable with myself, maybe show a different side of myself with my song choice or just to prove that I am an artist, not just a singer,” Paige said during a telephone interview Thursday while she was on a pier in Santa Monica. “… I feel like I’m the same 16-year-old girl that lived in Idaho beforehand, just now I’ve been on a TV show.”


