Wild, bucking bulls and brave cowboys and cowgirls are returning to Sandy Downs this week for the 112th annual War Bonnet Round Up.
“It’s a lifestyle that a lot of people don’t get to see,” said Zach Ekstrom, a three-time War Bonnet calf roping competitor. “… If you’re looking for something that’s out of the ordinary and just a fantastic time, it’s the best rodeo in Idaho.”
Members of the community are invited to attend a free Rodeo Kick Off that runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday featuring free youth rodeo and amateur performances.
“We have been looking forward to having our best rodeo kick-off event ever,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in a news release. “We love our rodeo fans and having this event is just a great way to kick off the fun.”
The event includes food vendors, pony rides, mini bucking bulls, bounce houses, lamb scramble and a cash cow, bison bucks, prizes and War Bonnet merchandise vendors, the release said. All events Wednesday are free, and a wide variety are designed for kids.
“There will be War Bonnet royalty, food, fun, and an all-around great time. We hope all of East Idaho will turn out to help celebrate with us,” Holm said in the release.
The real action starts Thursday and runs through Saturday with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night, and attendees can take in mechanical bull rides, games, food, a bounce house and vendors.
The Youth Rodeo begins at 5:45 p.m featuring mutton bustin’, a lamb scramble and cash cow and mini bull riding.
At 7 p.m. the PRCA Rodeo will showcase “bareback riding, steer wrestling, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, clown act, tie down roping, women’s barrel racing, a specialty act and bull riding,” the War Bonnet website said.
The winner of each event will receive a $9,000 purse.
“Not only are they going to see some of the best animal athletes and professional cowboys and cowgirls, we make this fun for the whole family,” said Krisi Staten, a War Bonnet board member. “We have games and activities for the kids before. … We try to pack a lot of action in that rodeo.”
This year’s rodeo clown is National Finals Rodeo barrelman John Harris.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, a free Slack rodeo will showcase “events excluding roughstock, so you’ll see your team ropers, your breakaway, your barrel racers (and) your tie-down ropers,” Staten said.
Thursday evening is First Responders and Family Night. Visitors and participants are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence.
Friday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, where attendees can wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Saturday’s theme is “Salute to Veterans,” commemorating veterans and active-duty military personnel. Guests are encouraged to wear black.
Thursday and Friday tickets are $22, and Saturday costs $27. Children’s tickets (ages 3 to 10) cost $10. They can be purchased at Teton Toyota, Vickers, Cal Ranch and the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, the release said. Additional ticket and event information is available at warbonnetroundup.org.
