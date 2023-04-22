Best-selling author Jason Vitug will perform a reading and lead a discussion 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop, 343 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Vitug will share excerpts from his most recent book, “Happy Money Happy Life: A Multidimensional Approach to Health, Wealth, and Financial Freedom.”
In addition to readings from the book, which includes poetry, Vitug will lead a discussion about happiness and money.
The book event is designed to help participants connect financial wellness to other aspects of their lives. Vitug is a yoga and breathwork instructor and often helps others find the connection between health and wealth.
Vitug wrote “Happy Money, Happy Life” as a follow-up to his first book, the best-selling “You Only Live Once.”
“I wanted to write this second book to share my newly realized interconnection of financial health with overall wellbeing,” Vitug said. “I hope it can help guide others to become healthier and happier versions of themselves.”
The first 25 people to RSVP will receive a free copy of “Happy Money, Happy Life” courtesy of Lookout Credit Union. The link to RSVP is bit.ly/41xpdpi.
Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop is an independent bookstore in downtown Idaho Falls. It was founded in 2021 by Whitney Holmes and Amanda Poitevin.
