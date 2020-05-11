Workers at the Best Western Driftwood Inn are being hailed as heroes after they saved a child who fell into the nearby canal earlier this month.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department release, the 5-year-old child had been reported missing from the Tru by Hilton Hotel next door on May 5. The child’s family was staying at the hotel and preparing for a family photo when he wandered off.
Several employees at the Best Western hotel were on break when they saw a woman on the other side of the canal searching for someone. Both the employees and the woman saw a child floating face-down in the water.
One of the employees reported she saw the child was closer to their side of the river and jumped in to help him. She brought him to the bank where a second employee performed CPR and successfully resuscitated him.
Three other employees went to meet law enforcement and emergency medical services to show them where the child was located.
The child was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The news release said the child is expected to recover quickly.
“The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to commend those employees from the Best Western Driftwood Inn that were on break that day for their quick and level-headed actions,” Public Information Officer Jessica Clements wrote in the news release. “Their willingness to act and to give of themselves in an emergency directly led to the positive outcome of this situation.”
The police department encouraged parents to talk to their children about safety outside, noting that the warmer weather means children are more likely to wander outside.