Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film "The Artist" as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, in this Wednesday, May 16, 2012, file photo. After White's death on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just over two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, there was a push to donate to animal shelters in her memory.
Coby Voronovich trains Leo, a 4-year-old retriever lab mix, at Snake River Animal Shelter on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The shelter has received more than $1,000 in donations from a social media movement that honors Betty White, who died on Dec. 31.
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film "The Artist" as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, in this Wednesday, May 16, 2012, file photo. After White's death on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just over two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, there was a push to donate to animal shelters in her memory.
Coby Voronovich trains Leo, a 4-year-old retriever lab mix, at Snake River Animal Shelter on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The shelter has received more than $1,000 in donations from a social media movement that honors Betty White, who died on Dec. 31.
Nonprofit animal shelters and zoosacross the country saw a surge of donations Monday after a social media movement began to honor Betty White.
Idaho animal shelters are among thosereaping the rewards of the movement. Stephen Buzzell, Snake River Animal Shelter executive director, said the shelter received more than $2,000 from donations.
“People really came together and it was almost like they were fighting to give us money," Buzzell said.
White, a beloved actress, died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just over two weeks shyof what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
To honor White’s legacy, fans on various social media platforms encouraged peopleto donate $5 to animal rescue shelters in her name. White was known for her love of animals. In 2011, she published the book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo," in which she spoke about her work with animal nonprofits.
"I'm so sad that we had to have Betty White pass in order for this to happen but how much good it did really tells people how much of a difference $5 can make for a place like an animal shelter," Buzzell said.
Each donation helps, as $5 can cover the cost to vaccinate a pet and save their life from a disease, Buzzell said.
The Idaho Humane Society in Boise received more than $16,000 in donations on Facebook from the Betty White Challenge.
Snake River Animal Shelter is still accepting donations. Interested individuals can donate and learn more information on the organization's website at snakeriveranimalshelter.org. Buzzell said the shelter also has a membership program where people can donate monthly.