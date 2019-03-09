It’s a cinematic celebration of the bicycle, the joy and adventure of two-wheeled transportation in all its flavors.
Idaho Falls Community Pathways along with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is bringing the Filmed By Bike film festival to Idaho Falls at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. The showing will include 16 short films totaling two hours on all things bikes.
The Upper Valley Mountain Bike Teams also is bringing the Filmed By Bike festival to the Romance Theater in Rexburg as a fundraiser for the high school mountain bike teams of Madison, Sugar-Salem, North Fremont and South Fremont. The films will show at 7 p.m. March 21. Buy tickets for $5 at bit.ly/BikeFilmFest or at the door for $7.
"Proceeds of the event benefit the Upper Valley Mountain Bike Teams to get more kids on bikes," teams supporter Scott Hurst said. "The teams are open to sixth- through 12th-grade students from Madison, Sugar Salem, South Fremont and North Fremont."
Tickets for the Idaho Falls show are $15 and can be purchased at idahowalkbike.brownpapertickets.com/.
“The first hour is called ‘Bike Love’ and it’s a collection of general bike films and the second hour is called ‘Adventure Shorts,’ with films more along the adventure line, and things people do on bicycles,” said Chris Staley, president of Idaho Falls Community Pathways and board member for Idaho Walk Bike Alliance.
The local organization is using the film festival as a fundraiser to pay for local education projects and its bicycle workstation located on the River Walk.
“We may put up another one of those (bike workstations) along the greenbelt,” Staley said. “Maintenance has been an issue, it’s constantly vandalized.”
There will be an intermission at the halfway point for raffles provided by local sponsoring bike shops.
Filmed By Bike is a bicycle-themed film festival, started in 2003, held each May in Portland, Ore. Filmmakers from around the world send films to be shown and judged at the festival. From that festival, a selection of films tours the country.
A short teaser of the festival can be found at vimeo.com/297854187.
Some film trailers and movie clips can be seen at the Filmed By Bike website at filmedbybike.org/watch/.
Here is a list of the films to be shown in Idaho Falls:
• “Just Breathe” by The Vegan Cyclist / Bass Lake, California
• “Rapha Rides Boulder” by Avocados and Coconuts / San Francisco, California
• “Ascend” by Simon Perkins / Manchester Center, Vermont
• “Chocolate Spokes” by Brendan Leonard / Denver, Colorado
• “Katura” by Peckham BMX / London
• “Together We Rise” by Isaac & Jacob Seigel-Boettner / Berkeley, California
• “The Road Between Us” Joanne Feinberg, Kathy Roselli / Ashland, Oregon
• “Flow Ride” by Mike Vogel / Portland, Oregon
• “RJ Ripper” by Joey Schusler / Longmont, Colorado
• “Filmed by Bike Trailer” by Lars C. Larsen / Portland, Oregon
• “Nature is Purposeless” by Daniel Gustafsson / Stockholm, Sweden
• “5 Days on the Kokopeli” by Dwayne Burgess / Hempstead, New York
• “Waiau-Toa Odyssey” by Simon Waterhouse / Christchurch, New Zealand
• “Torino - Nice Rally” by Tina Lagler & Blaž Mikli - OSM films / Ljubljana, Slovenia
• “Frost-Bound” by Bjørn Olson of Mjölnir Films / Homer, Alaska
• “Dream Ride 2” by Mike Hopkins and Juicy Studios / Rossland, B.C., Canada