A local bicyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle last month has died.
Peggy Knox, 69, of Bonneville County, died Wednesday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, about a week after sustaining critical injuries during a collision with a pickup truck.
The collision occurred on May 30 on 113th North, near 15th East. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and an Idaho Falls ambulance responded to the crash.
According to a sheriff's office news release, Knox was riding east on 113th North when the driver of a pickup pulling a horse trailer, Marcos Ruiz-Gutierez, 40, of Bonneville County, attempted to pass her.
When Ruiz-Gutierez attempted to pass Knox, she drifted toward the center of the road, the news release said. Ruiz-Gutierez tried to move to the opposite side of the road to avoid Knox, but she collided with the side of the truck. Knox was not wearing a safety helmet.
An ambulance transported Knox to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she died six days later.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash.
Born in Rexburg in 1949, Knox grew up in Idaho Falls but spent much of her adult life in Los Angeles, according to an obituary. She and her husband, Greg Knox, lived and taught in China for 13 years, as well.
Peggy Knox has four siblings, one daughter and seven grandchildren.
"Peggy was quite an artist and loved making jewelry," the obituary says. "She loved nature, flowers and the beach. The most important thing to her was always family and they always came before anything else. She especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren."
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 14 at the St. Leon Ward Building, 6925 N. 15th E.